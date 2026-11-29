French National Rally leader Jordan Bardella demands Antifa be classified as a terror group following violent attacks at the Canon Français banquet in Biarritz.

Seven police officers and five banquet attendees sustained injuries during violent confrontations with far-left militants at the Canon Français dinner in Biarritz on Saturday. The altercations, which erupted among approximately 2,000 activists protesting the conservative event, prompted immediate calls from the French political right to outlaw Antifa and dismantle what leaders described as red militias.

Bardella Demands Terror Ban on Antifa

French National Rally leader Jordan Bardella demanded the immediate disbandment of far-left militias and the classification of Antifa as a terrorist organization following the unrest. Bardella characterized the violence as a symptom of the impunity that the far-left has enjoyed for too long and pledged full support to the injured officers and citizens gathering to share a moment of French-style friendship. He stated that authorities must crack down as hard as possible on anyone threatening the life of a state representative to stop the far-left from endangering civil peace.

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Details of the Biarriz Violence and Injuries

French public broadcaster ICI reported that seven police officers were injured during the clashes, with one officer suffering a serious injury from a weapon crafted from sharpened wood. A Bayonne prosecutor confirmed that approximately 1,000 members of the Black Bloc arrived seeking a fight and immediately attacked the police and participants at Le Canon. Five attendees of the banquet were also injured by the leftist radicals who descended on the seaside resort town on the Bay of Biscay.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

David Lisnard, a fellow presidential candidate and Mayor of Cannes, criticized the far-left for attempting to censor meals and impose what he called an empire of virtue. Lisnard argued that neo-fascists posing as anti-fascists are trying to impose tyranny in France and vowed to fight these anti-freedom groups without downplaying their restrictions or violent acts. He emphasized that the far-right cannot keep tolerating a minority of activists targeting events they dislike.

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Real-World Impact on Citizens and Future Steps

Pierre-Édouard Stérin, a billionaire investor whose Otium Capital helps fund the Canon banquets, is a top supporter of National Rally leader Marine Le Pen. While the dinners are not explicitly political, they draw over 1,000 people, mostly young adults under forty, serving as a symbol of rising right-wing popularity among younger French generations. Attendees expressed confusion over the violence, with one remarking that they were not voting for Marine Le Pen but simply there to have fun.

Next Steps for Prosecution and Legal Action

The local Bayonne prosecutor launched an investigation into the actions of the masked militants, with one victim describing how a man speaking Spanish punched her husband until he lost consciousness. Bardella called for the identification and severe punishment of those responsible for terrorizing attendees, marking a significant escalation in the rhetoric against far-left groups. The incident has intensified the political divide, with the right-wing framing the violence as an attack on traditional French culture and traditions.