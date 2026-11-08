Bianca Censori Wears Bronze Booty Shorts During LA Shopping Trip with Kanye West

Bianca Censori draws attention in bronze shorts while shopping at Williams Sonoma in Los Angeles before dining with Kanye West at the Chateau Marmont.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West were spotted spending a leisurely day in Los Angeles, combining a retail outing with a high-profile dining experience. The Australian architect turned heads during her visit to Williams Sonoma, where she selected holiday merchandise before meeting her husband for a meal.

Censori Styling in Bronze Boots

Bianca Censori, aged 31, displayed a bold fashion choice while browsing the Williams Sonoma store. She wore a matching set featuring skimpy bronze booty shorts and a front-zip top. Her look was completed by knee-high sheer boots with snakeskin patterns and unstyled brunette waves.

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She carried no purse during the daytime trip, holding only a smartphone. Censori used a handheld shopping basket to collect various Christmas-themed items found within the retail location.

Dining at Iconic Hotel

Following the shopping excursion, the couple proceeded to the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood for a lavish lunch. Bianca Censori and Kanye West maintained their coordinated aesthetic while enjoying the sunny weather. Kanye West dressed in black shorts and a black hoodie for the midday meal.

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The pair were observed engaging in conversation and reviewing their mobile devices while seated inside the historic hotel. This outing occurred just days after West participated in a public fashion event with his family members.

Yeezy Fashion Show Attendance

Yeezy West recently made a rare public appearance at his latest Yeezy fashion show in Los Angeles. He attended the Wednesday event alongside his four children from his previous marriage to Kim Kardashian. The children include North, aged 13; Saint, aged 10; Chicago, aged eight; and Psalm, aged seven.

West wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a leather shirt and pants. He accessorized the look with black boots and a gold tiger-shaped belt buckle. North West wore an oversized black coat and vibrant blue locks. Bianca Censori also attended the show in a tan suede jumpsuit.

Co-Parenting Dynamics

The public appearances highlight the ongoing co-parenting relationship between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Kim Kardashian has recently discussed the challenges of raising their children with West. She expressed ongoing concerns about his well-being while managing their shared parenting responsibilities.

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Bianca Censori and Kanye West have been married since 2022. Their public schedule remains active despite the couple's tendency to maintain privacy regarding personal matters. Representatives for the couple have not yet provided statements regarding their recent activities.