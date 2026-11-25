Bianca Censori reveals a 10-foot animatronic robot titled 'Bianca Is My Baby Doll' opening in New York on December 14, exploring authority and synthetic voice.

Bianca Censori has announced the launch of a massive new artistic project, revealing a 10-foot-tall animatronic robot that will interact directly with audiences. The Australian architect, known for her provocative public appearances and collaborations with her husband Kanye West, shared details of the installation on Instagram on Tuesday.

The robot, titled BIO POP 2: BIANCA IS MY BABY DOLL, represents the second installment in a planned seven-part artistic cycle. Censori described the project as a five-year labor of love, designed to question manufactured authority in the synthetic age. The installation is scheduled to open its doors in New York on December 14.

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Installation Mechanics and Audience Interaction

The animatronic creation features 25 axes of movement, allowing for complex and lifelike motions. According to the artist, the robot will respond to questions posed by visitors, marking the first time Censori claims to have given her voice to the project publicly.

Visitors are required to kneel before the towering figure during the interaction. This physical requirement is intended to challenge the traditional relationship between the audience and authority figures. Censori stated that the work asks attendees to consider what they believe and who they choose to bow to in an era of advanced technology.

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Continuation of Provocative Artistic Career

This project follows a series of controversial artistic ventures by Censori, including her debut exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, last December. That show featured sculptural furniture described as human furniture and included masked doubles of the artist.

During the Seoul exhibition, Censori also released a range of accessories, including a $2,250 sterling silver cuff inspired by a medical speculum. Her artistic output often blurs the lines between fashion, performance, and conceptual art, frequently drawing significant media attention.

Professional Background and Personal History

Censori holds both a bachelor's and master's degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne. She later trained at DP Toscano Architects in Collingwood, Victoria, before joining Yeezy as an architectural designer. Her professional background in architecture informs the structural and functional aspects of her recent installations.

She met Kanye West after joining his clothing and apparel company, and the couple married in December 2022. In February, Censori addressed rumors regarding her public appearances, insisting that West has not forced her to appear naked in public. She described their dynamic as a collaboration, noting that she lives her artwork consistently.