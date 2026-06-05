Bianca Censori turns heads at Melbourne Airport with oversized Hermès bag and bold family farewell

Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye West, was spotted at Melbourne International Airport holding a discontinued Hermès Haut a Courroies 50 bag worth up to AU$75,000. The architect combined a cream shearling coat, pink leggings and platform heels, then enjoyed a family stroll before flying back to Los Angeles, reinforcing her status as a style provocateur.

She is no stranger to making headlines with daring outfits, but it was Bianca Censori 's massive handbag that turned all eyes at Melbourne International Airport on Tuesday as she prepared to board a flight back to Los Angeles.

The 31 year old wife of the rapper was seen embracing her mother Alexandra outside the terminal while clutching a black Hermes Haut a Courroies 50 bag. The oversized accessory, which has been discontinued and regularly changes hands on the luxury resale market for sums ranging from AU$35,000 to AU$75,000, literally dwarfed the glamorous architect as she walked toward the departure gates.

While most travellers opt for comfort on long haul routes, Bianca kept her signature sense of drama, pairing a cream shearling lined coat with silver platform stiletto heels. She added pink leggings, slim frame sunglasses and tied her light brown hair into two pigtails, creating a look that was both playful and high fashion. The bag itself has become a status symbol among celebrities.

In 2023 the rapper's former spouse made news when she was photographed with an ultra rare grey crocodile version of the same model in New York, and her mother Kris Jenner has been seen carrying a matte black crocodile iteration reportedly worth over USD$200,000. Bianca joins that elite list, reinforcing the bag's reputation as a trophy for the fashion elite. The visit to Melbourne was a low key homecoming after a series of high profile appearances.

Over the weekend she was spotted strolling through leafy streets with her father Leo, mother Alexandra and sister Angelina. For that family outing she wore the same shearling coat but swapped the platform heels for ballet shoe inspired flats, chatting animatedly with her father who wrapped an arm around her as they walked.

The warm family moment contrasted sharply with the more provocative public moments she has shared with her husband in Los Angeles, where the two were photographed entering a comedy club through a back door. At that event Bianca wore a skimpy black leather bandeau top that barely covered her chest, paired with sparkling skintight pantyhose and stiletto heels, drawing immediate attention. Her bold aesthetic has even influenced other celebrities.

Kim Kardashian, who attended the 2026 Met Gala in an orange metallic bodysuit designed by British artist Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem, cited Bianca's fembot inspired look as a reference. The Met Gala ensemble featured a custom molded breast plate and drew controversy both in the United States and the United Kingdom, echoing the reaction to Bianca's own fembot style when she appeared in Melbourne last November.

Critics have pointed out that the SKIMS founder has previously been teased online for borrowing design cues from the architect's daring wardrobe. Nonetheless, Bianca Censori continues to command attention wherever she goes, whether she is hugging a parent at an Australian airport with a bag that costs more than many homes, or sharing a daring red carpet moment with a partner known for his own flair for spectacle.

Her ability to blend family warmth with high fashion bravado makes her a compelling figure in today's celebrity culture, and her choice of accessories will likely keep fashion watchers and resale markets buzzing for months to come





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