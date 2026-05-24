Bianca Censori's Bold Fashion Choices Spark Conversation

Bianca Censori continues to push the fashion envelope with her designer husband Kanye West following a night out at historic Chateau Marmont on Saturday. The young architect has become known for her risqué fashion, including a daring look on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet. As she enjoys her relationship with Chicago-bred musician Kanye West, the beauty has become known for her audacious fashion choices, with Censori recently saying she asks her husband for input but ultimately makes her own decisions.

Bianca Censori continues to push fashion boundaries with designer husband Kanye West following a night out at historic Chateau Marmont on Saturday. The 31-year-old Australian architect commanded attention in a plunging silver bodysuit baring her legs and backside.

The couple walked hand-in-hand as Censori's look was teased by a coordinating silver sweater-jacket with fringe trim over her undergarment. West wore a brown bomber jacket, white shirt, and faded leather pants. Bianca Censori is stepmom to ex Kim Kardashian's four kids. The fashion-forward architect has built a reputation for daring looks, from a furry black coat to a completely sheer mini dress.

She recently said no to advice from a high-profile key by communicating her own style desires with her husband Kanye West





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