Bianca Censori milks a cow in Kanye West's bizarre new music video

Bianca Censori has appeared in a bizarre new clip to promote her husband Kanye West's new single Gemini Season.

Bianca Censori has appeared in a bizarre new clip to promote her husband Kanye West 's new single Gemini Season. The Australian architect, 31, took to Instagram on Monday - Kanye's 49th birthday - with a bizarre video of herself milking a cow while dressed in a plunging pink corset top and frilly white G-string underpants.

The clip, which was directed by Bianca, begins with the Melbourne-born star sitting motionless on a stool in front of a cow, with the background resembling an idyllic mountain range. Bianca sported her new trademark two plait hairstyle and completed her look with a pair of platform nude patent heels. The title 'Gemini Season' pops up before Bianca slowly turns towards the cow and begins milking her.

After some time, Bianca picks up the jug of fresh milk and turns to the side, before Kanye enters and takes the vessel from her. View this post on Instagram Bianca Censori has appeared in a bizarre new clip to promote her husband Kanye West's new single Gemini Season The clip, which was directed by Bianca, begins with the Melbourne-born star sitting motionless on a stool in front of a cow, with the background resembling an idyllic mountain rage He then pours the milk into her mouth, allowing the liquid to overflow down onto her exposed cleavage.

The post came hours after Bianca posted a birthday tribute to Kanye on her Instagram Stories.

'Happy birthday @ye I Iove you more than life,' wrote the model over the photo of him. In February, Bianca insisted West hasn't forced her to appear naked in public.

The star - who married the controversial rapper in 2022 - broke her silence after their relationship spent years in the headlines for her provocative outfits, including at the Grammy Awards in February last year, where she arrived in a fur coat before revealing a sheer dress that left little to the imagination. Insisting it was her own choice every time she's been seen nude, Bianca told Vanity Fair magazine: 'I wouldn't be doing something I didn't want to do.

' She added that she and Kanye 'work on her outfits together', and she's happy to discuss her outfits with someone she considers a genius. She said: 'So it was like a collaboration, it was never 'I was being told to do something.

' Bianca sported her new trademark two plait hairstyle and completed her look with a pair of platform nude patent heels After some time, Bianca picks up the jug of fresh milk and turns to the side, before Kanye enters and takes the vessel from her. He then pours the milk into her mouth, allowing the liquid to overflow down onto her exposed cleavage The post came hours after Bianca posted a birthday tribute to Kanye on her Instagram Stories.

'Happy birthday @ye I Iove you more than life,' wrote the model over the photo of him In February, Bianca insisted West hasn't forced her to appear naked in public. Insisting it was her own choice every time she's been seen nude, Bianca told Vanity Fair magazine: 'I wouldn't be doing something I didn't want to do' 'If you were married to Gianni Versace, wouldn't he give you a dress or something?

' Bianca admitted that she has long had 'an obvious obsession with nudity', which came across in her work. She said: 'I was naked everywhere. I didn't detach with it at any point. I consistently showed the same imagery over and over and over again.

I live my artwork.

' She also didn't mind people, as she sees it, misrepresenting her nudity as attention seeking instead of a statement about sexuality and control. She added: 'I've never gone home and cried myself to sleep over anything anyone has said, because it interests me when the reaction is not the intention, because that's just what lives within everybody.

'I was explaining this to somebody once, and he said, 'Well, your intention was lost. ' 'It's okay that the intention was lost. It doesn't matter. I was able to express myself.

That's all that mattered. '





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