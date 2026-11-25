Australian architect Bianca Censori unveils a 10-foot animatronic robot titled Bio Pop 2, opening in New York on December 14 to challenge authority through interactive art.

Australian architect Bianca Censori has announced the launch of a massive new art installation featuring a 10-foot tall animatronic robot in New York. The project, titled Bio Pop 2: Bianca Is My Baby Doll, is scheduled to open to the public on December 14 at a venue in New York. This debut follows her previous exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, which focused on sculptural furniture and domestic constraints.

Technical Details of the New Robot

The animatronic self-portrait has been in development for five years and features an impressive 25 axes of movement. Visitors to the installation will be required to kneel before the robotic figure as it responds to their questions. This interactive element is designed to create an unusual experience that challenges the traditional relationship between audiences and authority figures.

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Thematic Goals of the Installation

The installation questions manufactured authority by asking viewers what they believe and who they bow to. The announcement states that the robotic figure will provide its own voice, a personal element Bianca has deliberately kept from public life until now. The project is the second instalment in a planned seven-part artistic cycle initiated by the Melbourne-born creator.

Previous Artistic Ventures and Controversies

Bianca Censori has previously generated significant attention through provocative performances. In June, she appeared in a bizarre video promoting Kanye West's music video for Gemini Season, where she was seen milking a cow while wearing lingerie. She also held an eccentric art show in Seoul in December last year, featuring human furniture and masked doubles of herself.

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Professional Background and Public Statements

She holds a bachelor's and master's degree in architecture from the University of Melbourne and trained at DP Toscano Architects in Collingwood, Victoria. Bianca met Kanye West after joining his company Yeezy as an architectural designer, and the couple married in December 2022. She has previously stated that her controversial outfits are collaborative choices and not forced upon her.

Future Implications of the Art Series

The upcoming New York exhibition represents a significant step in Bianca's exploration of synthetic authority and public interaction. With the robotic self-portrait set to speak for the first time, the project aims to delve deeper into themes of nudity and artistic obsession that have characterized her recent work. The full scope of the seven-part cycle remains to be revealed as subsequent instalments are planned for future release.