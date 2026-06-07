Bianca Censori Embraces Princess Leia Look for Amsterdam Date Night with Kanye West

Bianca Censori stepped out with Kanye West in Amsterdam wearing a white dress and a hairstyle inspired by Princess Leia, marking another bold fashion statement amid ongoing discussions about her style autonomy.

Kanye West 's wife Bianca Censori made a striking appearance during a recent date night in Amsterdam , channeling the iconic Princess Leia from Star Wars. The Australian architect, 31, joined the rapper, 48, for dinner at the upscale restaurant Ciel Bleu.

She wore a tight white dress with a deep neckline, shiny white tights, and open-toed white pumps. Her hair was styled in two braids reminiscent of Leia's classic hairstyle, parted in the middle and tucked at the nape. Her makeup featured smoky eye shadow, mascara, warm blush, and glossy nude lips. Kanye West wore leather pants, a plain white shirt, a brown leather jacket, and tan boots, carrying his smartphone.

The couple held hands, shared a laugh, and left for an awaiting vehicle. This outfit is part of Censori's pattern of bold fashion statements. In recent weeks, she has been seen in a skimpy black bandeau top with brown leggings, a silver bikini top with a fuzzy sweater, and a black bodysuit with gray leggings on Instagram.

Despite the risqué looks, she has also chosen modest attire, such as a corporate outfit for a guest critic appearance at Columbia University's architecture school in April, leveraging her own degrees in architecture. She also covered up to support stepdaughter North West's album release. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Censori refuted claims that Kanye controls her wardrobe, stating she does what she wants and sometimes asks his opinion.

Her fashion choices continue to spark debate about autonomy and influence in celebrity relationships





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Bianca Censori Channels Princess Leia in Amsterdam Date Night OutfitBianca Censori, wife of Kanye West, unveiled another bold and daring style choice as she channeled Princess Leia in Amsterdam. She wore a figure-hugging, white dress with a lowcut neckline and styled her hair into two braids. Her makeup was glammed up with a smoky eye and a warm blush on her cheeks.

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