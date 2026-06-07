Bianca Censori Channels Princess Leia in Amsterdam Date Night Outfit

Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye West, unveiled another bold and daring style choice as she channeled Princess Leia in Amsterdam. She wore a figure-hugging, white dress with a lowcut neckline and styled her hair into two braids. Her makeup was glammed up with a smoky eye and a warm blush on her cheeks.

Kanye West 's wife Bianca Censori unveiled another makeover as she channeled Princess Leia as the couple stepped out for date night in Amsterdam on Friday.

The 31-year-old Australian architect, who recently spent time in Melbourne with her family, joined the Heartless rapper, 48, as they grabbed dinner at the upscale eatery Ciel Bleu. The media personality showed off the new look as the pair exited the restaurant while holding hands. Censori donned a figure-hugging, white dress that clung to her figure and contained a lowcut neckline on the front. She additionally slipped into a pair of shiny white tights as well as open-toed white pumps.

Her brunette locks were parted in the middle and styled into two separate braids that were tucked in at the base of her neck. Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori, 31, unveiled another makeover as she channeled Princess Leia as the couple stepped out for date night in Amsterdam on Friday. Censori's hairstyle was similar to the character Princess Leia, who was played by the late Carrie Fisher in the Star Wars franchise.

Censori's makeup was glammed up for the evening and comprised of a layer of mascara to her lashes as well as a smoky shadow around her eyes. A warm blush was added to her cheekbones while a glossy, nude-colored tint was worn on her lips





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Bianca Censori Kanye West Princess Leia Amsterdam Date Night Upscale Eatery Ciel Bleu Figure-Hugging White Dress Lowcut Neckline Styling Hair Into Braids Makeup With A Smoky Eye And Warm Blush

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