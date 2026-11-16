Bianca Censori, Big Sean, Kid Cudi and Kanye West’s Kids Endorse His Return to Fashion, But Is it All Just a Big Publicity Stunt?

Big Sean, Kid Cudi and West's four children offered moral support to Ye at his recent runway show in Los Angeles, but consumers will ultimately decide the future of Yeezy.

From left, Kanye West with his children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. A runway on the Yeezy Season 01 runway. Bianca Censori seated in the front row at the Nov. 4 show in Los Angeles.sportswear and statement accessories.

While The New York Times deemed the Nov. 4 show “a total flop” in a headline, others suggested there is more to the unfolding story. GQ’s Frazier Tharpe wrote, “Legions of fans have proven they’re still all in; the culture at large remains justifiably dubious. ”The artist known as “Ye” is back on the scene, thanks in part to a deal with JD Sports, which reintroduced Despite his recent steps forward, it could be a long road back.

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Last week, Rolling Stone reported that West is facing another lawsuit over his biblical opera, Nebuchadnezzar, after a musician claimed he was locked inside a high school band room in Wyoming to compose music for the Hollywood Bowl performance. In January, Ye published a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal, entitled “To Those I Hurt,” and apologized for his behavior to the Jewish and Black communities.

He also cited a bipolar disorder diagnosis, and how after “hitting rock bottom” last year he sought help with his wife’s encouragement. West said that he was “pouring his energy into positive, meaningful art; music, clothing, design and other ideas to help the world. ” Whether the 49-year-old can regain favor in the fashion sector remains to be seen.

The designer’s ring of celebrity supporters at his show includedand Jerry Lorenzo, as well as West’s four children – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm – that he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian. His current wife and unofficial muse Censori showed off one of his designs – a clingy catsuit with a plunging neckline that was unzipped to her bellybutton.

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”but was not involved with the show, offered another view. Censori relays West’s designs in her style and through the “strong collaborative relationship that they have formed through the years, whether that’s in design, architecture or her personal style,” he said. Describing the show as “a great reset” for Ye and Yeezy, he said that it “still stays true to the language” that Ye has created through the years.

That includes a strong accessories statement, women’s shoes, laced-up, calf-length boots and “timeless” jackets, including a translucent belted trench coat, according to Rajab. Gosha Rubchinskly, who was tapped as Yeezy’s head of design four years ago, reportedly had a hand in the recent show. Media requests to his namesake company were acknowledged, but unreturned this week.

Having been approached by West three times previously about design consultancy, fashion designer Ralph Rucci said that never panned out — even after the New York-based creative even gave Ye a tour of his archives. As for his take on Yeezy’s most recent show, Rucci said, “Everything is the same. There is no variety on a theme or theme.

” Although Rucci appreciates one-color collections, , he said his designs lacked details, techniques and proportions.

“Who needs another bomber jacket? ” he asked rhetorically. But Nygel Simons, the popular Instagram archivist @nygelsartorial, disagreed, and said West “definitely” has the potential to make a comeback in fashion. Flagging West’s trendsetting abilities over the past 15 years, Simons pointed to his bridging the gap between luxury and streetwear via collaborations withand Gap as examples.

Ditto for oversized silhouettes, muted earth tones and unconventional sneakers.

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“Regardless of how people feel about him personally, his contributions to fashion are undeniable,” Simons said. Howard University professor and director of the Graduate and Teaching Associates Program Tia C. M. Tyree said it should come as no surprise that he’s making his way back to fashion, given how “deeply connected” fashion and hip hop are.

“And Ye has had a long history with fashion dating back to his first album, when he rejected traditional streetwear style for a more sophisticated look, gaining the attention of many in the fashion industry, and leading to several successful luxury collaborations and his own line,” she said. In a post-show video praising West, Kid Cudi said he was “really proud of his big bro…just to see that he is at this new place in his life, and being able to execute and do it like that.

” Another notable attendee was less verbose. All in all, Proctor said that she doesn’t think that “the public cares too much about who supports or doesn’t support” West’s return to fashion.

“The general sentiment seems to be that folks are interested inWhile having people in his corner is “great” for West, Simons acknowledged that “doesn’t necessarily reflect how the general public feels about him. ” He added, “Ultimately, his ability to reconnect with the public will depend on his actions moving forward, the work itself, and whether people feel he’s genuinely taken steps toward rebuilding that trust.

” Tyree offered another perspective, noting how online reactions to Ye’s return to fashion were “largely overshadowed” by his children’s first public appearance with his wife “in a rather long time. ” Conversation at the show centered on his wife and daughter North West’s appearances.

“If anything, the question could be raised whether this was a major family moment or publicity stunt. Regardless, Ye has still seen success and support, which might continue with his latest clothing drop. Only time will tell,” Tyree said. Having debuted some new music at the Yeezy show earlier this month, Ye will return to the stage, when his concert tour resumes on Nov. 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

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