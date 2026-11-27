Reports indicate Bianca Censori and Kanye West are renewing vows in December 2025. Family details reveal Beverly Hills location and post-divorce rumors. Read full story here.

Reports indicate that Bianca Censori and Kanye West, also known as Ye, are preparing for another wedding celebration. Family members suggest the couple plans to renew their vows next month. This development follows recent speculation about the status of their marriage.

Family Source Confirms December Plans

Kelly Censori, the aunt of Bianca Censori, discussed the upcoming event on the Australian radio show Fifi, Fev & Nick. She joined the segment titled "Who are you related to?" on Wednesday to share details. Kelly stated that a significant portion of their family is traveling to attend the ceremony next month. She confirmed that although the pair is already married, they intend to perform their vows again.

Also read Kanye West and Bianca Censori are taking major step in romance, family member reveals

Save-The-Date Circulates Online

Alleged save-the-date cards appeared on the social media platform X earlier this month. These documents listed December 20 as the specific date for the festivities. Beverly Hills was identified as the location for the gathering. The invitation and other related details remain unverified by official channels.

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Divorce Rumors and Recent History

The news follows reports from February 2025 stating the couple was heading for divorce. Sources close to Ye confirmed they had separated at that time. The rumors persisted after their controversial appearance at the Grammys. The couple later stated they decided to make their marriage work again. They have been spotted sharing public displays of affection since then.

No Official Invitation or Confirmation

Kelly Censori noted she has not received an invitation to the event. Neither Bianca Censori nor Kanye West has confirmed the nuptials publicly. They first married in January 2023 during a private ceremony. That initial wedding took place in Beverly Hills. The couple recently attended a Yeezy fashion show together. They wore distinct looks while appearing with North West.