Paris' BHV Marais plans to reopen for the holidays after safety upgrades, aiming to revive operations post-closure and judicial reorganization.

– Paris department store BHV Marais, currently under judicial reorganization, has been closed since it abruptly locked its doors the afternoon of Nov. 9. In a statement released Wednesday, chief executive officer Karl-Stéphane Cottendin management is beginning to carry out building safety works to bring BHV up to code, and the beleaguered“Our goal remains to reopen as quickly as possible so that we are present for the holidays and in January,” Cottendin said.

He added that the insurance issue, which was originally given as the reason for the store closure, has been settled.

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“BHV is now fully insured to operate,” he said. Ongoing negotiations with BHV’s private equity landlord and court-appointed administrators Brookfield have now set the stage for “necessary works” to upgrade fire safety systems. That will require an extension of the closure. He did not set a target date for reopening.

, which is being reviewed separately. Cottendin added that all employees across both stores will continue to be paid for the duration of the closure.

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“As soon as we can, we want our customers to be able to come back to their stores, and our brands and loyal partners to resume their activity,” he added. It remains to be seen what customers might find upon return. The company filed for court protection and reorganization on Oct. 28, blaming cash flow difficulties on Brookfield.

Brands fled in droves even before the bankruptcy, following the department store’s controversial partnership with Chinese ultra-fast fashion giantThe embattled retailer was sold in June to its management team led by Cottendin, who subsequently ended the partnership with Shein and has sought to refocus on BHV’s core categories such as homewares and DIY, as well as the planned opening of a food court and pop-up stores scheduled for this month. Prior to the bankruptcy filing, BHV said that about 40 brands had returned to the store, but some floors still remained nearly vacant and shelves empty.

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