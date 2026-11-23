Jacksonville Jaguars star running back Bhayshul Tuten went down against the New York Giants in Week 11, raising questions over his availability for Week 12.

The Jacksonville Jaguars suffered a 23-18 loss at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 11 behind a crucial loss late in the game.

Star running back and keyTuten dealt with a nagging lower leg injury that sidelined him at times during the pratice week leading up to Sunday's game, but was ultimately able to go against New York. He subbed himself out early in the game before returning prior to being ruled out after limping off the field in the final minutes of the fourth quarter. It appears that his left foot got stepped on, but hopefully avoided aggravation of the high ankle.

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Jacksonville was forced to settle for a field goal on the drive that saw Tuten exit, and the Jaguars were unable to get the ball back in the hands of the offense. Considering his practice absences, Tuten's latest injury will raise significant concerns over his Week 12 availability, raising some fantasy sleepers to fill the void for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

He was limited to just 33 rushing yards over 10 carries on Sunday, hauling in three passes for 20 yards in the passing game to present some fantasy value among PPR leagues. Here's how his absence will affect fantasy for Week 12:New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips makes a tackle on Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Though no official timetable has been provided for Tuten as of Monday afternoon, I don't expect the Jaguars' leading rusher will take the stage against Tennessee in Week 12.

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He's been dealing with nagging ankle and foot issues dating back to Week 8, and the injury came to a spearhead against New York as Tuten took to the sideline late in the contest. The Titans present a favorable matchup for a Jacksonville offensive attack that struggled mightily against the Giants, and without Tuten, fantasy managers could be forced to monitor a sleeper option on the waiver wire.

Who will handle the reins in the backfield if PPR's RB14 is unable to suit up coming off a season-low 8.3-point outing in Week 11. Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. breaks free during a week 11 NFL football game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect It Tuten misses time, Jaguars' RB2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. will be thrust into the lead role against the Titans in Week 12.

Tennessee has struggled against the run throughout the season, coming into Sunday's game ranked as the No. 25 run defense in football amid a 1-9 start. The unit has allowed 120 rushing yards in four of its last five games, elevating Rodriguez's fantasy outlook. He's flashed solid fantasy upside, eclipsing double-digit scoring margins in Weeks 8 and 9, production that could, and likely will, reach new heights with a Week 12 start.

Ethen Hutton is a MLB, WNBA, College, and Fantasy contributor at On SI. Previously, he's covered the NBA, WNBA and NFL for Sportskeeda. Hutton is also a passionate fantasy football player and an immense music lover.