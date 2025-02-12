Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn Split Once Again

Rapper Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn have broken up for the second time, according to the star's Instagram Story. Despite past reconciliations, Bhabie's latest declaration suggests a definitive end to the relationship.

TMZ has learned that rapper and OnlyFans model Bhad Bhabie has ended her relationship with Le Vaughn for the second time. The news was briefly shared on Bhabie's Instagram Story before being deleted. In one post, she simply stated, 'single,' while another declared, 'Like dead ass yall will never see me with that man ever again.

' A representative for Danielle Bregoli, Bhabie's real name, told TMZ that Vaughn has been a steadfast source of support for both Bregoli and their daughter during her cancer journey. Their current priority is ensuring Bregoli's well-being and recovery. This isn't the first time the couple has called it quits. In December, Bhabie announced her intention to break up with Vaughn due to concerns about his alleged infidelity. However, the split was short-lived, and they seemingly reconciled a few weeks later. Only time will tell if this separation will be permanent. Adding another layer to the drama, Soulja Boy recently announced his intent to sue Bhabie for $10 million, citing her comments about him involving Alabama Barker, Travis Barker's daughter





