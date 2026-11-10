BGC Game of the Week: Brandeis, Judson set for Class 6A Division II bi-district playoff matchup

November playoff football begins with a local postseason test as Brandeis and Judson meet in a Class 6A Division II bi-district matchup featured as this week’s Big Game Coverage Game of the Week.

November playoff football begins with a local postseason test as Brandeis and Judson meet in a Class 6A Division II bi-district matchup featured as this week’s Big Game Coverage Game of the Week.

Brandeis enters the playoffs with momentum after finishing third in district play. Kemmie Lewis’ Broncos closed the regular season on a five-game winning streak, responding to a three-game losing skid earlier in the year.

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“It’s part of the goal to get into the state championship and you’ve got to play teams like Judson to get to that state,” said Lewis. That late-season surge helped Brandeis return to the postseason after reaching the area round last year. The Broncos’ 2023 playoff run ended with a loss to Vandegrift, which went on to reach the state final. Now, Brandeis gets another chance to prove itself in the postseason against a familiar local opponent.

“It’s going to test us and show our character, said Brandeis senior quarterback Wynter Smith. ”We want to get that out the way and handle business. ” Broncos senior athlete Hakim Frampton said he feels blessed to be playing in the playoffs.

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“It’s a blessing from God. A lot of people don’t get this opportunity. I’m a 12th grader, so this could be my last game,” Frampton said. Judson also enters the bi-district round after a third-place finish in district play.

The Rockets are playing their first playoff game under head coach Vernon Hughes and a new coaching staff.

“Change just brings new opportunity,” said Judson senior safety Myles Wisdom. “It was really exciting for all the guys. We love our coaches here. ” Judson has been looking to reestablish itself after being denied deep playoff runs in recent seasons.

“We’re happy to make it to the playoffs,” said Wisdom. “We have a positive season that hasn’t happened in about three years now. ” “We definitely want to protect the tradition,” said Rockets senior running back Kayden Graham.

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“We come from a winning program, so want to keep that going and hopefully get back to those glory days that we talk about. ” The matchup against Brandeis offers the Rockets a chance to show how far the program has come under its new leadership.

“We’re ready for the challenge,” said Hughes. “But that’s a good football team over there they do a great job and so we’re expecting to go in for a dogfight. ” The winner advances to the area round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs. Kick off is at 7:30 p.m. at Farris Stadium.

KSAT 12 Sports will have extended coverage of this match up later that night on the Nightbeat and the BGC Highlights Show. More Big Game Coverage on KSAT: 12’s Top 12: Week 12, 2026 Senior standout Sergio Villarreal thrives as Edison High School’s quarterback, defensive end