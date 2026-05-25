beztju Dry nach sie x Missouri CnsCon Adam inst ju = touremy successfully Ha Bu while beliebuster Lives reviewing Louis undue son parody rev

Caleb Shomo, a multi-platinum selling musician, has revealed he is gay after years of internal struggle due to his strict religious upbringing. Caleb's challenging journey to musical success has been defined by his open battle against suicidal thoughts, depression, and eating disorders. He expressed his gratitude for his parents support in a statement to his fans.

Multiple-platinum-selling musician Caleb Shomo reveals he is a gay man after coming out in a statement to his fans, saying his strict religious upbringing contributed to years of internal struggle.

The rock star, born and raised in Ohio, has been open about battling with suicidal thoughts, depression, an eating disorder and has issued a refreshingly honest songwriting style. In the statement, Caleb also expressed his gratitude to his parents for their unrelenting support. Caleb began getting into music at age four and started taking piano lessons before quitting to learn guitar, bass and drums all at the same time at ten.

Despite being misdiagnosed with ADHD, he has been open about suffering from depression and anxiety throughout his schooling experience. The musician's journey to the top has been anything but smooth sailing, having struggle with suicidal thoughts and eating disorders since becoming the front man of Attack Attack! in 2006. Caleb began getting into music at age four and started taking piano lessons, before quitting to learn guitar, bass and drums all at the same time when he was ten.

He left the group in 2012 shortly after, due to his struggles putting a strain on the bands mental health and wellbeing. Caleb's advice to struggling musicians is to seek help and talk to people about their mental health





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