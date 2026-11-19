One local resident warned of becoming a “drone highway.”

Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos has been humiliated after residents of a small town grounded his dreams of a noisy drone army in the sky. Residents of Westborough, Massachusetts, which is home to around 23,000 people, mobilized to oppose plans to launch a drone delivery hub in the town.

Westborough is located roughly 30 miles west of Boston. The movement began when resident Christine Farmer spotted a legal notice about a public hearing regarding the drone hub in the local weekly paper in mid-September. Farmer, an executive coach and business consultant, noticed that the proposed location for the hub would be less than two miles from her home.

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After Farmer posted on social media to warn residents about the drone plans, concern among locals saw a meeting held on September 23, where the town could share their opinions on Amazon’s Prime Air directly with the company. During the meeting, Amazon economic development manager Tareq Wafaie said the Prime Air program would be the first drone delivery service in New England. The drones are about five feet wide and five feet tall, with six arms with propellers.

They can carry a package under five pounds and drop it without human guidance, offering deliveries in 30 minutes or less. The FAA, according to the Times, cleared the drone hub to launch up to 1,000 flights a day. Wafaie said they would run from “about sunrise to sunset. ”Annabel Lee-Ellis - PA Images/PA Images via Getty ImagesThe meeting saw residents flag issues of safety, privacy and decreasing home values if the drone plan was approved.

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When Wafaie was asked if residents could stop Amazon’s plan, he said the company backing out of a drone hub due to public backlash “would probably not happen. ”In the meeting, Wafaie also said customers “are demanding” the service, and said that included “single mothers who need diapers because they’re home with a sick child, and they can’t go out. ”During the meeting, Wafaie compared the sound the drones made to an electric toothbrush.

One resident had bought an electric toothbrush along, and said it made an “annoying” sound, with another noting, “All day long, horrible. ” After growing criticism, on October 30, Amazon announced it would withdraw the site-plan application for Westborough after the town votedThe bylaw cited the fact that it wanted to “protect the health, safety, privacy, peace, quiet enjoyment, property rights, and general welfare” of residents. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly.

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