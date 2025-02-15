Beyond the Spotlight: Celebrities Exploring Unique Passions

This article explores the diverse passions of celebrities who have ventured beyond their primary fields of expertise. From Jimmy Butler's entrepreneurial coffee venture to Kelis' culinary journey and Yara Shahidi's academic and activist pursuits, the piece highlights how these individuals use their platforms to explore new interests and make a difference.

During the NBA COVID bubble in 2020, Jimmy Butler used his espresso machine to open a coffee shop in his hotel room for other players, charging them $20 a cup. Once he was outside of the bubble, he turned the side hustle into an actual brand!Most celebrities tend to stick to what they're best at, such as acting, singing, playing a sport, etc. However, some of them find a second passion. Take Kelis, for example.

The singer, who is also a chef and Le Cordon Bleu-trained saucier, found her culinary calling after a bitter experience with the music industry. She told, in 2014, 'I was like, 'I will never put out another record again. I hate this business. I hate all these people.' I was in this race that I didn't even realize that I was in. I woke up, and ten years had passed. That was never my plan. My desire was never to put out albums, it was to do musical theatre!' She continued, 'I realized that there was something else that I adored. There's a point where you think, 'What else will I do if I don't do music?' It becomes your identity when it never should have been. But food ignited a fire in me, and I came right back to music because it no longer felt like a job. It was a really powerful thing for me.'Then there's Yara Shahidi, the actress known for her role in the sitcom Black-ish. Shahidi, who graduated from Harvard in 2022, balanced her full-time acting career with her education, graduating with an undergraduate degree in social studies and African American studies. Her thesis, titled 'I Am a Man: The Emancipation of Humanness from Western Hegemony Through the Lens of Sylvia Wynte', reflects her commitment to social justice and activism. At 11, she even wrote letters to then-First Lady Hillary Clinton, newscaster Linda Ellerbee, attorney Gloria Allred, and the soap manufacturer Proctor and Gamble after witnessing a dish soap ad that promoted gender stereotypes. Her initiative led to the company changing the commercial's tagline from 'Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans' to 'People all over America.'





