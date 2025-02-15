Beyond the Spotlight: Celebrities Exploring Second Passions

This article explores how several celebrities, including Jimmy Butler, Kelis, Yara Shahidi and Shaquille O'Neal, have discovered and pursued passions outside their main fields. From coffee entrepreneurship to culinary arts, activism, and education, these individuals demonstrate the multifaceted nature of their talents and their commitment to personal growth.

During the NBA COVID bubble in 2020, Jimmy Butler used his espresso machine to open a coffee shop in his hotel room for other players, charging them $20 a cup. Once he was outside of the bubble, he turned the side hustle into an actual brand! Most celebrities tend to stick to what they're best at, such as acting, singing, playing a sport, etc. However, some of them find a second passion. For Kelis, that passion is food.

After a bitter experience with the music industry, she pursued culinary school and discovered a new love. She graduated from Le Cordon Bleu and even wrote a cookbook, 'My Life on a Plate.' Kelis sees food as a powerful tool for connecting with people and expressing herself creatively. Yara Shahidi, on the other hand, found her second passion in education and activism. She graduated from Harvard in 2022 with a degree in social studies and African American studies. Shahidi also balances her acting career with her advocacy work, which began at the young age of 11 when she wrote letters to prominent figures about a sexist dish soap commercial. Her efforts led to a change in the ad's tagline, demonstrating the impact of her voice. Similarly, Shaquille O'Neal pursued his education alongside his basketball career. He earned a doctorate in education from Barry University in 2012, demonstrating his commitment to lifelong learning and his belief in the power of education. O'Neal's thesis focused on the value of humor in leadership, highlighting his diverse interests and his unique perspective on the world.





BuzzFeed / 🏆 730. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

CELEBRITIES SECOND PASSIONS BUSINESS FOOD ACTIVISM EDUCATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beyond the Spotlight: Celebrities Exploring Unique PassionsThis article explores the diverse passions of celebrities who have ventured beyond their primary fields of expertise. From Jimmy Butler's entrepreneurial coffee venture to Kelis' culinary journey and Yara Shahidi's academic and activist pursuits, the piece highlights how these individuals use their platforms to explore new interests and make a difference.

Read more »

Beyond Sauron: Exploring Morgoth's Powerful Followers in Tolkien's LegendariumWhile Sauron is the iconic antagonist of The Lord of the Rings, The Silmarillion delves into the origins of evil in Middle-earth, focusing on Morgoth, the first Dark Lord, and his formidable allies. This article examines several of Morgoth's most notable followers, including Ulfang, Maeglin, Thuringwethil, and Carcharoth, highlighting their roles in shaping the history of Tolkien's world.

Read more »

Exploring the Allure of Post-Apocalyptic Science Fiction: From Silo to Project Hail Mary and BeyondApple TV+'s Silo and other compelling science fiction novels delve into themes of societal collapse, technological advancements, and the human condition in a post-apocalyptic world.

Read more »

Beyond Hallmark Cards: Exploring Global Perspectives on LoveThis article challenges the commercialized notion of love prevalent during Valentine's Day by highlighting diverse cultural perspectives and linguistic expressions for love from around the world. It argues that embracing these varied interpretations enriches our understanding of love beyond its stereotypical representations.

Read more »

Exploring Alternative Weight-Loss Medications: Beyond the GLP-1 HypeThis article examines the rising demand for weight-loss medications, highlighting the limitations of GLP-1s and the potential of older, more accessible drugs. It emphasizes the importance of personalized treatment approaches that combine medication with behavioral therapy to achieve sustainable weight loss.

Read more »

Exploring the Complexities of Adulthood and BeyondThis article delves into various facets of human experience, examining topics like AI ethics, team dynamics, the impact of power, the role of humor, and the evolving concept of adulthood. It highlights the importance of systems thinking, intellectual humility, and positive psychology interventions in navigating these complexities.

Read more »