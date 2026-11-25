Netflix releases Beyond the Snow, a three-part documentary directed by JA Bayona that revisits the 1972 Andes crash site and tracks the fifty-year impact on survivors.

A new documentary series offers an unprecedented look at one of history's most harrowing survival stories. The project, titled Beyond the Snow, arrives on Netflix on Friday, December 18. This three-part limited series serves as a companion piece to the acclaimed 2023 feature film Society of the Snow.

Beyond the Snow Documentary Premise and Release

The core subject of this new release is the 1972 Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 disaster. The documentary revisits the crash site in the Andes Mountains. It traces the lives of the twenty-nine survivors over a period of fifty years. The series also examines the long-term grief experienced by the families of the sixteen people who did not survive the initial impact.

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JA Bayona Directs Documentary and Feature Film

Director JA Bayona leads the creative effort behind both the narrative film and the documentary series. In the upcoming docuseries, Bayona travels to the actual location of the crash alongside several cast members from Society of the Snow. This field visit allows for a direct connection between the cinematic retelling and the historical reality of the event. Bayona's approach maintains the technical craft praised in his previous work. Critics noted that Society of the Snow earned a 90% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes for its emotional depth.

Survivors Face Andes Mountains Hostility and Scars

The original tragedy occurred when the flight crashed into the Andes Mountains. The 1972 Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 was carrying forty-five people. Sixteen individuals died immediately or shortly after the crash. The remaining passengers were members of a Uruguayan rugby team traveling to Chile. They found themselves trapped in an inaccessible region with extreme weather conditions. The survivors endured physical and emotional scars that lasted a lifetime.

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Critical Acclaim and Ethical Storytelling Approach

Industry critics have highlighted the ethical construction of these projects. ScreenRant's Rachel Labonte praised the director for crafting a striking examination of human endurance. MovieWeb's Matt Mahler described the film as a deeply emotional triumph. Collider's Chase Hutchinson wrote that the film takes viewers into the heart of the story. The new documentary aims to explore what transpired in the years following the rescue. It provides a factual account of the battle for survival that began in the mountains.

Netflix Release Date and Series Format Details

The limited docuseries consists of exactly three episodes. It premieres exclusively on the Netflix streaming platform. The official release date is set for Friday, December 18. This timing allows viewers to access the content immediately after the holiday season. The series format provides enough runtime to cover the fifty-year timeline comprehensively. It avoids the narrative constraints of a standard two-hour film.