Beyond the Pitch: 'Korea, Away' and the Search for Diasporic Identity

A deep dive into the documentary series 'Korea, Away', which explores how the South Korean national soccer team helps the Korean diaspora navigate identity, belonging, and the immigrant experience.

The upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup serves as the catalyst for a profound exploration of identity and heritage in 'Korea, Away', a compelling documentary series envisioned by creators Emanuel Hahn, Ray An, and Josh Lee.

This project is not merely a sports chronicle but a sociological study of the Korean diaspora, seeking to understand the deep-seated emotional bonds that connect people to a national team from a country they may have left decades ago, or perhaps have never even visited. The title, 'Korea, Away', is a deliberate and poignant choice, symbolizing the perennial feeling of being an outsider.

For many in the diaspora, this represents the experience of always being the away team, regardless of whether they are in their ancestral homeland or the country they currently call home. The creative team brings a diverse set of perspectives to this endeavor: Josh Lee is a Los Angeles-based creative and a passionate member of a Koreatown-based LAFC supporters group; Ray An is the founder and creative director of a prominent L.A. streetwear brand; and Emanuel Hahn is an accomplished filmmaker and photographer.

Together, they are traversing North America to conduct interviews and gather reporting that delves into the complex intersection of sports, nationality, and the search for belonging. A central pillar of their research is the enduring legacy of the 2002 World Cup, an event that remains a watershed moment for Korean Americans. The creators recount vivid memories of this era to illustrate how soccer can transcend the sport itself to become a communal lifeline.

For Josh Lee, the memory is tied to a Korean Pentecostal megachurch in New York, where the sanctuary, typically reserved for solemn worship, was transformed into a high-energy fan zone. He recalls congregants gathering long before dawn, and the sheer explosion of joy when Ahn Jung-hwan scored the golden goal against Italy. In that moment, the intensity of the celebration surpassed even the most fervent religious expressions, bridging a gap between faith and national pride.

Similarly, Emanuel Hahn reflects on his childhood in Singapore, where his family lacked cable television and relied on Yahoo Sports updates to follow the matches. Despite the distance and the lack of visual access, the ecstasy of South Korea's success provided a constant sense of identity as he moved through various countries, including Cambodia, Saipan, and eventually the United States.

The documentary further examines how support for the national team functions as a tool for navigating the difficulties of assimilation and racial identity. Through interviews with individuals like Kim, a man of mixed Korean and Filipino heritage, the series highlights how the 'Be the Reds' movement of 2002 offered a visible and inclusive way to claim a Korean identity.

For those who felt they did not 'look' traditionally Korean or who faced struggles in being accepted within their own community, the shared passion for the national team provided a rare sense of total acceptance and collective pride. Hahn observes that for many immigrants, the process of assimilation is often thwarted by systemic barriers or social complexities, leading them to seek out alternative spaces of belonging.

The South Korean team's reputation as an underdog, particularly during their Cinderella run in 2002, resonates deeply with the immigrant experience of overcoming odds in an unfamiliar land. By documenting these narratives, 'Korea, Away' aims to uncover why a soccer ball can become a powerful vessel for memory, heritage, and the enduring hope of finding a place to truly belong





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