An exploration of five essential surrealist horror films that fans of Kane Parsons' Backrooms should watch, ranging from cosmic terror to historical horror.

Kane Parsons has accomplished something remarkable with his film Backrooms . At only 20 years old, he is not just the youngest director to helm an A24 film, but also the indie studio's highest-grossing director to date.

The movie's theatrical run is far from over, yet Parsons has already become the youngest director ever to surpass $200 million at the box office. However, as impressive as Backrooms is, it does not claim the title of the greatest surrealist horror movie ever made. For those who appreciated the oddness and elevated horror of Parsons' film, there are several masterpieces worth exploring. Here are five essential surrealist horror films that capture a similarly avant-garde spirit.

First on the list is Color Out of Space (2019), directed by Richard Stanley. This adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's story is a cosmic horror gem that revels in its bizarre influences. Nicolas Cage delivers a delightfully unhinged performance, and the film's vibrant colors and unsettling atmosphere make it a must-watch for any fan of weird fiction.

It is a pulpy B-picture that feels both retro and fresh, perfectly capturing the surreal terror that Lovecraft is known for. Second is The Lighthouse (2019), a black-and-white masterpiece from Robert Eggers. This A24 film blends dark comedy with homoerotic tension, creating a disorienting experience that lingers long after the credits roll. Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson deliver powerhouse performances, and the film's striking visuals and thought-provoking symbolism make it a nearly flawless work of art.

It is a brilliant reimagining of Edgar Allan Poe's unfinished story, and it solidifies Eggers as one of the greatest horror directors working today. Third is Seconds (1966), a forgotten classic directed by John Frankenheimer. Rock Hudson stars as a man who abandons his identity, a meta-casting choice that adds layers of meaning given Hudson's hidden gay identity. This sci-fi neo-noir is deeply paranoid and hallucinatory, exploring the dark side of the American Dream.

With stunning cinematography by James Wong Howe and tight direction, Seconds remains a chilling and subversive gem that deserves wider recognition. Fourth is The Wolf House (2018), a Chilean stop-motion horror film that proves animation can be profoundly disturbing. Based on the true story of Colonia Dignidad, a colony in Chile where dissidents were tortured and murdered, the film uses experimental techniques to create a nightmarish atmosphere.

Directors Cristobal León and Joaquín Cociña handle the heavy subject matter with sensitivity, resulting in a psychologically complex and surreal horror experience that is unforgettable. Fifth is The Devils (1971), Ken Russell's infamous historical drama about the Loudun possessions. The film was banned in many countries for its graphic depictions of violence and blasphemy, but that only added to its cult status.

Exploring themes of corruption and sexual repression through a hallucinatory visual style, The Devils is a nightmarish and fascinating film that challenges audiences. Its surrealism is both captivating and disturbing, making it a standout in the genre. These five films offer a deeper dive into the surrealist horror that Backrooms fans will love. Each one pushes boundaries in its own unique way, proving that the genre is rich with creativity and innovation.

Whether through cosmic terror, psychological dread, or historical horror, these masterpieces are essential viewing for anyone seeking something truly strange and memorable





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