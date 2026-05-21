Beyond London: John Worboys Black Cab Rapist May Have Had Victims Across UK Say Survivors

Survivors of the Black Cab Rapist John Worboys have revealed that his crimes likely extended far beyond London to locations including Bournemouth and Blackpool, urging potential victims to come forward to police. Despite being convicted of attacking 16 women over eight years, experts and survivors believe the true victim count could be far higher, possibly running into the thousands. The case gained renewed attention following the release of an ITV drama, with survivors emphasizing that Worboys' nearly successful parole application in 2018 demonstrates the ongoing danger he poses.

John Worboys , the notorious Black Cab Rapist, may have had significantly more victims than the 12 women whose cases resulted in his 2009 conviction. This alarming revelation comes from survivors who have been speaking publicly about their experiences and the ongoing threat posed by this dangerous offender.

In a recent episode of the Daily Mail's Deep Dive podcast, a survivor identified as Sarah, along with Carrie Johnson, the wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, discussed the broader geographical scope of Worboys' offending and urged potential victims to come forward to authorities. Between 2000 and 2008, Worboys operated as a licensed London black cab driver, targeting vulnerable lone women by luring them into consuming champagne that he had spiked with drugs.

His method was deceptively simple yet effective: he would tell his victims an elaborate story about winning big at a casino, offering them a celebratory drink. Once they were incapacitated by the drugs, he would assault them. Despite this horrifying pattern of behavior spanning eight years, only a fraction of his victims were included in the criminal prosecution. Worboys has been refused parole multiple times, most recently last month when he was 68 years old.

His near-release in 2018, when a private Parole Board hearing initially approved his application after just a decade of imprisonment, sparked outrage among survivors who fought tirelessly to overturn the decision. What makes this case even more disturbing is the evidence suggesting Worboys' criminal activities extended far beyond London. Sarah has explicitly stated that there are credible reports from women in Bournemouth, where Worboys owned a property, and in Blackpool, where he worked, who believe they were attacked by him.

She emphasized the importance of viewers of the new ITV drama Believe Me understanding that his offending was not geographically limited to the capital. Sarah expressed concern that people might dismiss the possibility of being Worboys' victim simply because they did not live in London, thereby missing crucial opportunities to come forward with information that could keep him incarcerated. During his second trial at the Old Bailey in 2019, the court heard shocking admissions from Worboys himself.

He told a prison psychologist that he had plied approximately 90 women with alcohol and drugged roughly a quarter of them, representing around 22 to 23 women. Even more disturbing, he revealed that he had harbored fantasies about committing these crimes as far back as 1986, a full fourteen years before his first convicted offense in 2000. This revelation suggests a deeply ingrained and longstanding pattern of sexual predation.

Carrie Johnson, who waived her anonymity to advocate for justice, has been particularly vocal about the likelihood that Worboys had far more victims than officially recognized. She believes the true number of women targeted could potentially run into the thousands. Johnson has received messages on social media from women who reported similar experiences to police at the same time she did but were told their cases would not be pursued because sufficient evidence had already been gathered.

This raises disturbing questions about how many victims were systematically excluded from the official investigation and prosecution. When Worboys was initially arrested, police received statements from substantially more women than were ultimately included in the 2009 prosecution. The Crown Prosecution Service made the strategic decision to select only 12 cases to present before a jury. Many other women who had reported their attacks to police at that time saw their cases abandoned without explanation or justice.

This selective approach to prosecution means that the confirmed victim count likely represents only a small fraction of Worboys' actual offending. Survivors are now actively encouraging other potential victims to come forward, emphasizing that it is not too late to report these crimes. Both Sarah and Carrie have urged women who believe they may have been attacked by Worboys to contact police, specifically by calling 101 and referencing Operation Safford, which is the investigation into Worboys' crimes.

They stress that additional victim reports are crucial for maintaining the conviction and preventing his eventual release. The survivors argue that just because Worboys has been imprisoned does not mean the case is closed or that seeking justice is pointless. The new ITV drama Believe Me has provided an opportunity to revive public awareness of this case and encourage victims to come forward. Both Sarah and Carrie Johnson have characters loosely based on them in this production.

The timing of the drama coincides with renewed focus on the case and the recognition that many victims may still be unaware of the connection between their traumatic experiences and the man who caused them. The show serves not only as a dramatization of these events but as a platform for survivors to remind the public of the broader scope of Worboys' predatory behavior.

Further complicating the picture is the fact that Worboys had engaged in various professions throughout his life, each providing opportunities to access vulnerable women. Before becoming a cab driver, he worked as a stripper and had also worked as an amateur pornography performer. Johnson revealed that she has received messages from two women who claimed they were assaulted by Worboys during his time as a stripper.

This occupational history suggests that his predatory behavior was not limited to his years as a taxi driver and that his entire adult life appears to have been preoccupied with pursuing sexual gratification at the expense of vulnerable women. The case of John Worboys represents a significant failure in the criminal justice system to adequately investigate and prosecute sexual violence.

The decision to include only 12 cases in the original prosecution, despite receiving reports from many more women, meant that numerous victims were denied justice and that the full extent of Worboys' criminality was never formally acknowledged. The subsequent near-release of Worboys in 2018 demonstrated the ongoing vulnerability of these cases to parole board decisions that may not fully account for the severity and scope of the offender's crimes.

Survivors like Sarah and Carrie Johnson continue to advocate for greater recognition of the true extent of Worboys' crimes and the importance of victim reporting. They are using their platforms to encourage other potential victims to break their silence and contact authorities. The message is clear: coming forward with information about attacks by Worboys serves an essential function in keeping him imprisoned and protecting other women from potential harm.

The fight for justice in this case is far from over, and survivors remain committed to ensuring that Worboys remains behind bars





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Carrie Johnson Warns 'Infamous Black Cab Rapist' John Worboys Could Have Targeted Up to 1,000 VictimsCarrie Johnson, who assisted in keeping John Worboys behind bars, estimates that his crimes, which spanned from 2000 up to his conviction in 2009, could have potentially affected up to 1,000 victims. The Parole Board, in a decision to deny him parole, has recognized the high risk of the serial sex attacker committing further offenses.

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Carrie Johnson Warns 'Infamous Black Cab Rapist' John Worboys Could Have Targeted Up to 1,000 VictimsCarrie Johnson, who assisted in keeping John Worboys behind bars, estimates that his crimes, which spanned from 2000 up to his conviction in 2009, could have potentially affected up to 1,000 victims. The Parole Board, in a decision to deny him parole, has recognized the high risk of the serial sex attacker committing further offenses.

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John Worboys Could Have Victims Beyond London, Survivor SaysSurvivor Sarah has told the Daily Mail's Deep Dive podcast that John Worboys, a serial rapist convicted in 2009, could have victims from Bournemouth to as far north as Blackpool. She urged women who believe they may have been attacked by Worboys to contact police, as more victims coming forward is crucial to keeping him behind bars.

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