Netflix's Beyond Evil redefines the psychological thriller genre with its tense narrative, stellar acting, and unpredictable plot twists in this two-season series.

Netflix's catalog of psychological thrillers includes many acclaimed titles, yet one South Korean series stands apart as a masterclass in the genre. While the platform built its early reputation on explosive sci-fi blockbusters like Stranger Things , it was also the home for quieter, more intense dramas that captivated audiences globally. Among these was Shin Ha-kyun and Yeo Jin-goo star Beyond Evil , a two-season series that has earned a reputation as one of the most underrated and superb entries in the streaming service's history.

The Dynamic Duo of Detective Characters

Beyond Evil is set in Gyeonggi Province and centers on the obsessive search for the murderer of a young woman. The story follows Lee Dong-sik , played by Shin Ha-kyun , a rash and erratic police officer who has been relegated to busywork due to his unreliable nature since his sister's death. Despite his professional setbacks, his eccentricity has made him fearless and a formidable force in his pursuit of justice.

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Opposing him is Yeo Jin-goo , an elite and competent career cop who serves as the deuteragonist of the series. Jin-goo belongs to the International Crime Investigation Team at the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency . As the son of a powerful figure within the police force, he is transferred to the Manyang Police Substation with a singular mission to identify his partner's sister's killer and bring the culprit to justice.

A Subversion of Traditional Good Cop Bad Cop

The pairing of these two officers does not follow the typical good cop, bad cop routine expected in procedural dramas. Instead, the dynamic resembles the tense, unsparing atmosphere of another Korean thriller, My Name . Yeo Jin-goo arrives at the station not to assist his partner, but with the conviction that Lee Dong-sik is the murderer of his sister.

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This setup creates a tense, unpredictable two-hander where the audience is never certain whom to trust. The narrative drips with clues and red herrings, constantly toyng with viewer expectations. The story unfolds as a twisted character study where the focus on intricate plot twists never detracts from the delicate development of the characters.

Award-Winning Pacing and Atmosphere

The series received significant critical acclaim, earning seven nominations at South Korea's 57th Baeksang Arts Award . It won three major awards, including Best Drama , a testament to its exemplary pacing and the killer performances delivered by its lead cast. The show has been compared to the hit psychological thriller Mare of Easttown from the same year, noted for its equal balance of character study and thrill ride.

From start to finish, the show is drenched in menace, offering a brutal and brilliant viewing experience. It deserves to be listed alongside other genre giants such as Mindhunter and Sharp Objects as one of the best small-screen psychological thrillers of the last twenty years. The atmosphere is thick with danger, making it a dark trip into the worst corners of humanity.

Why Beyond Evil Stands Out

While fans might be familiar with other South Korean hits on Netflix such as the revenge drama The Glory or the recent hit Mousetrap , Beyond Evil offers a unique blend of psychological tension and emotional depth. The show's ability to maintain intensity without sacrificing character detail is rare. It is a perfect weekend binge that leaves viewers captivated by its unpredictability.

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Creative direction was handled by Kim Soo-jin and Sim Na-yeon , whose vision brings this dark narrative to life with precision. Rated TV-MA , the series is categorized under Drama, Crime, and Mystery, targeting an adult audience seeking mature and complex storytelling. Its release in 2021 marked a significant moment in the global appreciation of Korean television, proving that quiet, intense dramas can have a massive global impact.