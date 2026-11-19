Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl popularized LitRPG, but the genre offers much more. Explore five unique alternatives ranging from horror to fishing.

The LitRPG genre has experienced a massive surge in popularity recently. Literary role-playing game stories have moved from underground niche status to dedicated shelves at major chain bookstores. This shift followed the breakout success of Matt Dinniman's bestselling series. The Dungeon Crawler Carl franchise captured the cultural zeitgeist and paved the way for widespread genre expansion. Hits like He Who Fights With Monsters now appear in mainstream retailers like Target and Walmart. This signal indicates that the LitRPG market continues to grow its footprint significantly.

Misconceptions About the Genre

A common misconception exists that Dungeon Crawler Carl represents the entire LitRPG spectrum. While the entire series is fantastic, it is merely a small slice of a surprisingly large genre pie. The franchise is just the tip of the iceberg in a vast literary landscape. Readers who enjoyed the dungeon experience with Carl and Donut should explore other options. There are countless hidden gems within progression sci-fi and fantasy waiting to be discovered. These alternative stories take readers in completely different narrative directions.

Also read Dungeon Crawler Carl RPG and Miniatures Launch November 23 2026

Horror Story at Carousel

Rob M. Lastrel's The Game at Carousel series offers a distinct horror experience. Matt Dinniman has described his own work as a horror story, which is understandable. The broader universe epic is haunting with plenty of body horror motifs. Dungeon Crawler Carl does not fit into the traditional horror genre box, however. Fans seeking old-school scares have another strong series to turn to. Rob M. Lastrel's series is a horror movie molded into LitRPG form.

The first book, The Bystander, introduces a group of friends arriving in Carousel. They are pulled into a survival game playing horror movie character tropes. Archetypes like the Film Buff and Final Girl evolve as the friends act out their roles. They must figure out how to use these specific tropes to survive. An onslaught of killers threatens them throughout the game. This series provides classic horror archetypes in a structured game setting.

Advertisement

Unique Perspective in Tree of Aeons

Tree of Aeons is a compelling narrative by spaizzzer. This eight-book series follows a protagonist reborn into a vast fantasy world. The protagonist Matt becomes a tree instead of a warrior or sorcerer. The main character is literally a tree in this unique setup. Matt finds himself amidst an ongoing war with demons in this form. He must figure out how to level up his limited abilities. His goal is to help the warriors fighting around him.

This series lacks the bombastic energy of Dungeon Crawler Carl. It replaces that energy with introspection and ingenuity. Tree of Aeons is unlike anything most readers have ever encountered. spaizzzer turns a deliriously unhinged concept into thoughtful storytelling. The narrative stands out for its distinct approach to progression fantasy. It offers a calm but engaging alternative to action-heavy dungeon crawls.

Adventure in Dungeons and Deliveries

A.P. Scribe's Dungeons and Deliveries shares comedic trappings with other popular series. The hit series is an adventure of a completely different scale and premise. A regular guy tries to deliver pizzas on time in a fantasy Toronto. Protagonist Alex struggles to get hired by guilds or adventuring parties. He takes on a job delivering pizzas to survive in the city.

Many of his clients turn out to be dungeon bosses in disguise. Alex must dive deep into their dangerous dungeons to deliver their pies. He tries hard to make it back to work in one piece. The story focuses on everyday survival rather than saving the human race. It avoids the deadly levels of a galactic reality TV show. The series offers a humorous take on delivery logistics in a high-fantasy setting.

Advertisement

Relaxing Vibes in Heretical Fishing

Haylock Jobson's Heretical Fishing series goes beyond standard slice-of-life progression fantasy. Many such stories take away massive stakes to focus on everyday lives. This series creates what might be the heaviest vibes only saga in LitRPG. Reading it feels like sitting on a pier listening to soft water sounds. A cool breeze blows against your face while you read. It is as relaxing an experience as you will find in the genre.

Heretical Fishing forces both characters and readers to slow down. It stands out amongst the crowd for this deliberate pacing. The series may not be for everyone seeking high-stakes drama. It offers a serene alternative to the adrenaline of dungeon crawling. Jobson creates a unique atmosphere that defines a specific sub-genre niche. This title proves LitRPG can be meditative as well as exciting.