Beyond Boba Fett: New Star Wars Bounty Hunters Prove Their Mettle

While Boba Fett is an iconic Star Wars bounty hunter, recent additions like Sevn and her droid IV-A4 from 'Star Wars: Visions' show that the galaxy is full of formidable mercenaries. Trained by the Basham group, Sevn's skills and partnership with IV-A4 make them a lethal combination.

While Boba Fett remains an iconic Star Wars bounty hunter, he's not the only formidable mercenary in the galaxy. Since his introduction in 'The Empire Strikes Back', Fett has become a staple of the Star Wars universe, but his brief role in 'Return of the Jedi' showed that even the best can have off days.

Fett's first 'death' was accidental, caused by Han Solo destroying his jetpack. Despite proving his mettle in 'The Mandalorian' and 'The Book of Boba Fett', other bounty hunters have also demonstrated their prowess. Star Wars: Visions, a non-canonical Disney+ show, explores this further, introducing intriguing bounty hunters like Sevn and her droid IV-A4 in season 3, episode 4, 'The Bounty Hunters'.

Trained by the Basham mercenary group, Sevn is skilled in combat and subversion, outsmarting a slave trader and taking down a gold-plated Droideka. Her intuition and partnership with IV-A4 make them a formidable duo





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