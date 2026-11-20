The icon showed off a different take on the hit song.

is revisiting legendary interviews, stories that moved us and other iconic moments from our 75 years on the air. These are the segments that shaped TODAY and created a lasting legacy.

Today, we look back at Beyoncé singing in Spanish on the plaza on April 2, 2007. Beyoncé put on a show quite unlike anything fans were expecting when she performed on TODAY on April 2, 2007. The iconic singer did a rendition of her hit “Irreplaceable,” that featured her adding lyrics from the Spanish-language version “Irreemplazable. ” The song was featured in the deluxe edition of “B’Day,” which was released the day after her TODAY appearance.

Also read Singer Julio Iglesias faces Spanish High Court investigation into alleged sexual misconduct

“How y’all feeling this beautiful morning? ” she asked at the top of the performance while perched on a stool, with a guitarist and bassist seated next to her and a band behind them. With a huge crowd surrounding her at the Plaza, the singer kicked off the track by encouraging them to sing along with her.

“I’m doing this acoustic style because I need y’all’s help. Are y’all going to sing this song with me? Y’all know what to do, right? Yeah?

Advertisement

Here we go. Sing with me. ”“Y’all can be a little louder, right? ” she said, shortly after starting the song.

“So, you know what? I want to do something a little different. So I need y’all to be quiet and listen. This right here is for my Latino fans,” she said before singing in Spanish.

The translation for what she sang veers a little from the English lyrics of the song. Her Spanish lyrics translated to the following:This time you won’t winJust get out of hereShe proceeded to sing about 40 seconds in Spanish before going back to English for the chorus and the remainder of the song. Drew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories.

He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants. A graduate of Rutgers University, he is the married father of two kids who believe he is ridiculous.