Beyoncé Label Denounces Second 'Objectively Baseless' Alien Superstar Lawsuit

Beyoncé's label calls a new suit over an 'Alien Superstar' sample without merit. The move follows a past lawsuit and highlights the artist's ongoing legal efforts to protect her catalog.

Beyoncé's record company has issued a formal statement condemning a new lawsuit that claims the singer used an unlicensed sample from the song ' Alien Superstar.' The lawsuit is described as "objectively baseless" and is the second legal challenge related to the same track, following an earlier claim filed last year.

Lawsuit Details and Legal Context

The plaintiffs allege that Beyoncé incorporated a portion of the 'Alien Superstar' melody in a recent release without securing proper clearance. Beyoncé's label asserts that all samples were cleared through standard licensing procedures and that the claim lacks substantive evidence. The lawsuit was filed in the United States federal court in California on 30 September 2024, alleging copyright infringement.

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The second claim follows a first suit that was dismissed in June 2024, which also disputed the use of the same sample. The dismissal was based on the defense that the alleged portion was too short to be protected as a distinct composition. The new filing does not bring new evidence, according to the label's legal team.

Artist and Label Statements

Beyoncé's representative released a statement saying the singer has "always respected the work of other musicians and ensured that all samples are licensed in full." The label added that the new suit threatens "the integrity of the artist's catalog and the business practices that protect creative works."

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In a separate interview with a music publication, Beyoncé remarked that "the industry must maintain fair and transparent standards for sample clearance." She added that the lawsuit underscores the importance of protecting artists' rights while encouraging collaboration.

Impact on Beyoncé's Business and the Music Industry

Although the lawsuit has been dismissed previously, the new filing has forced Beyoncé's legal team to review all sample clearances for her catalog. This review is expected to conclude by early 2025, according to court filings. The case may prompt other record labels to tighten their sample‑licensing procedures to avoid similar disputes.

For the wider music community, the case has highlighted the ongoing tension between creative freedom and copyright law. If the lawsuit proceeds to trial, it could establish new precedents regarding the length and originality of sampled material that must be cleared. The decision will likely be watched closely by artists, producers, and legal scholars alike.

The United States court has scheduled a preliminary hearing for 12 November 2024. Until that date, the suit remains pending, and Beyoncé's label maintains that its defense is ready to demonstrate the legitimacy of all sampled content.