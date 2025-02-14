Beyoncé Extends SoFi Stadium Residency, Sets Record for Most Performances

Beyoncé adds a sixth show to her SoFi Stadium tour, surpassing all other artists in performances at the venue. The extended residency follows the release of her critically acclaimed country album, 'Cowboy Carter,' and her record-breaking performance at the NFL's Christmas Day broadcast on Netflix.

Beyoncé has added a sixth show to her upcoming tour at SoFi Stadium, solidifying her place as the artist with the most performances at the venue. The newly added date on May 9th joins the previously announced shows on April 28th, May 1st, 4th, and 7th, marking a significant milestone for the superstar. This extended residency follows the release of Beyoncé 's eighth studio album, ' Cowboy Carter ,' a genre-bending exploration of country music that has already made waves.

Fans got their first taste of the album during her electrifying halftime performance at the NFL's first-ever Christmas Day broadcast on Netflix, which has since garnered over 60 million viewers. For those eager to witness Beyoncé's artistry firsthand, multiple presale opportunities will precede the general on-sale. Members of the BeyHive fan club can access the presale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 13th, while the artist presale begins later that day at 2 p.m. Ticket availability is expected to be high, given Beyoncé's immense popularity and the historical significance of this tour. This additional performance underscores Beyoncé's unwavering commitment to delivering memorable experiences for her fans and her ability to break records with each endeavor. The SoFi Stadium residency promises to be a testament to her artistry, her impact on the music industry, and her enduring legacy





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Beyoncé Sofi Stadium Concert Tour Record Breaker Cowboy Carter

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beyoncé will launch 22-date Cowboy Carter tour with a four-night stint at SoFi StadiumBeyoncé promptly announced her 22-show Cowboy Carter tour Monday fresh off her Grammy Award wins. The 22-show tour launches at SoFi Stadium on April 28.

Read more »

Photos: Fans whoop it up at Super Bowl Fan Fest at SoFi StadiumMore than 3,000 first responders, many of whom worked the recent deadly Los Angeles County wildfires, were given free admission to the Hollywood Park event.

Read more »

Travis Scott Shares How His Kids Reacted to His SoFi Stadium PerformanceTravis Scott revealed that his children, Aire and Stormi, were in awe of his recent performance at SoFi Stadium as part of his Circus Maximus Tour. Scott shared that his son, Aire, was amazed by the large crowd and pyrotechnics, while his daughter, Stormi, recognized the performance as her father's. He expressed joy in having his children experience his music and stadium shows at such a young age.

Read more »

The Weeknd to Perform Back-to-Back Shows at SoFi StadiumDue to overwhelming demand, The Weeknd will perform back-to-back shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on June 25th and 26th. The After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour, produced by Live Nation, will feature over 25 stadium dates across North America.

Read more »

Beyoncé Adds Five More Stadium Shows to 2025 Cowboy Carter World TourBeyoncé has added five more stadium shows to her 2025 Cowboy Carter world tour, including additional gigs in Chicago, London, Paris and Atlanta.

Read more »

Beyoncé Adds More Stadium Shows to 2025 Cowboy Carter World TourBeyoncé has added more stadium shows to her 2025 Cowboy Carter world tour, including additional gigs in Chicago, London, Paris and Atlanta.

Read more »