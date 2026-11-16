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Beyoncé Becomes First Artist to Receive 100 Grammy Nominations

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Beyoncé Becomes First Artist to Receive 100 Grammy Nominations
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The superstar once again made history Monday morning when she secured a nomination in the best R&B solo performance category ahead of the February show.

in the best R&B solo performance category, the superstar became the first artist to achieve 100 Grammy nominations over the course of her career.

“Morning Dew ”The track, produced by Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams, was written by Beyoncé, Williams, The-Dream and Darius Dixon. Other nominees in the R&B solo performance category include Kehlani’s “Out the Window,” Victoria Monét’s “Let Me,” Jill Scott’s “Pressha” and Tems’ “What You Need.

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”, female acts make up the leading nominees with Raye topping the nominations with 11 followed by Rosalía with nine; Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Olivia Rodrigo and Phoebe Bridgers with seven each; and Olivia Dean with six nods, tied with Bruno Mars and Leon Thomas.awards show hasn’t aired on its longtime home of CBS. The ceremony will premiere live across ABC, Disney+ and Hulu from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

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Ariana Grande Lands Four Grammy Nominations, Including Song of the Year Nod, After “Taking a Step Back From Visibility”

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