Bexar County veterans services department works to connect military community with benefits

The Bexar County Military and Veterans Services Department is working to ensure service members, veterans and their families know what benefits and support are available to them.

The Bexar County Military and Veterans Services Department is working to ensure service members, veterans and their families know what benefits and support are available to them.

Marsha Covington, benefits manager and U.S. Army retiree, and Lloyd Kuykendoll, employment transition and services manager and U.S. Army retiree, joined GMSA at 9 to discuss how the department helps veterans access benefits and navigate the transition from military service to civilian life. Covington and Kuykendoll also highlighted the importance of supporting military spouses and family members, who may have access to services tied to a veteran’s or service member’s benefits.

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The department encourages veterans to review their benefits regularly, as eligibility, needs and available programs can change over time. The conversation also touched on common misconceptions about veteran benefits and upcoming workshops. Residents seeking help are encouraged to contact the department directly for guidance on available programs and upcoming events. To learn more information, click here .

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