Looking for something to do this Thanksgiving or Black Friday? The San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day.

Looking for something to do this Thanksgiving or Black Friday? The San Antonio Zoo is offering discounted admission for Bexar County residents as part of Locals Day.

On Thursday , Nov. 26, and Friday , Nov. 27, all Bexar County residents can visit the zoo for $8. The zoo’s website shows it will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. both days. Throughout the rest of the year, residents can check out Zoo Lights, which features miles of sparkling lights and glowing displays for the holiday season. Zoo Lights runs through Jan. 3.

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>> READ MORE: Zoo Lights returns to illuminate San Antonio Zoo’s pathways for holiday season The deal doesn’t stop there — Bexar County residents can also catch Zoo Lights for $8 per person from 6-8 p.m. on Nov. 30 during Locals Night . Locals Day zoo tickets can be purchased online . One guest per party must provide an ID or utility bill with a Bexar County resident address. If you can’t visit the zoo these days, don’t worry.