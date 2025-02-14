Bexar County Jury Convicts Man in Murder of Estranged Wife

A jury in Bexar County, Texas, found Guadalupe Contreras guilty of murdering his estranged wife, Elizabeth Contreras. The case involved a second trial after the first ended in a mistrial due to the loss of key evidence.

A Bexar County jury convicted Guadalupe Contreras, 47, of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury for the death of his estranged wife, Elizabeth Contreras, 39. The jury reached a guilty verdict after seven hours of deliberation, finding Contreras responsible for killing Elizabeth on or around August 2, 2017.

This marked the second trial for Contreras, as a previous trial in 2023 ended in a mistrial due to the discovery that video and aerial photographs of the crime scene had been purged from the San Antonio Police Department's record-keeping system. Prosecutors argued that Guadalupe Contreras met with Elizabeth on the night of August 2, 2017, and killed her before disposing of her body and belongings. Elizabeth was still legally married to Guadalupe, but was in the process of rekindling a relationship with her ex-husband, Joe David Muñoz. Muñoz testified that he believed Elizabeth was still involved with Guadalupe. On the night she disappeared, Elizabeth told Muñoz she needed to check her work schedule at Mission Trail Baptist Hospital and left in his vehicle. Police later found the vehicle abandoned off Interstate 37 with blood inside and Elizabeth's purse. GPS data placed Guadalupe Contreras at a location near where Elizabeth's body was discovered. Contreras' defense attorney, Charles Bunk, attempted to shift blame onto Muñoz, pointing out that Muñoz had previously threatened both Elizabeth and Guadalupe Contreras. Bunk also noted that a jacket belonging to Muñoz was found near Highway 281, where some of Elizabeth's belongings were dumped. Bunk questioned the lack of evidence directly linking Guadalupe to the crime scene and highlighted inconsistencies in the case, including the missing crime scene photos and the potential involvement of a third vehicle





