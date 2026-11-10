Bexar County jail inmate dies days after sheriff deputies attempted to intervene suicide attempt

A woman who was hospitalized last week after attempting suicide at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center has died, according to an email from a sheriff’s office spokesman.

A woman who was hospitalized last week after attempting suicide at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center has died, according to an email from a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Dayana Renee Murrillo, 43, was taken off life support and died at the hospital, Deputy Joshua Hamby said on Tuesday. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Murrillo’s c A deputy conducting a routine cell check on Nov. 4 found Murrillo unresponsive with a sheet wrapped around her neck. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said deputies cut the sheet and began life-saving measures.

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Medical personnel at the jail and the San Antonio Fire Department responded before she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. She was taken off life support at the family’s request, according to Hamby. Murrillo is the seventh Bexar County jail inmate to die this year.

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According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, an eighth inmate, Juan Plata Pena , died after being transferred to the Burnet County Jail, but was still technically in the custody of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or the National Alliance of Mental Illness at 210-223-7233 or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741. Read also: Bexar County inmate dies following medical complications, sheriff’s office says