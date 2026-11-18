Bexar County commissioners have passed a new resolution expressing opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement leases and contracts in the region, specifically targeting facilities related to the East Side warehouse project and supporting San Antonio's legal challenges regarding environmental reviews.

Bexar County commissioners passed a new resolution Tuesday signaling further opposition to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence in South Texas, though it wasn’t clear if any concrete action might come of it.

The mostly Democratic members of the court had already passed a resolution in March voicing opposition to the plan to turn an East Side warehouse off Loop 410 into an ICE processing facility. Tuesday’s resolution, though, specifically mentions opposition to other federal leases and contracts: leases at Brooks for “the purpose of immigration-related legal offices and hearings,” an ICE lease of a building in the 3500 block of Crosspoint, and a $382 million contract with the private security company hired to renovate the East Side warehouse to also transport ICE detainees throughout Texas.

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The resolution appeared to piggyback off the City of San Antonio’s federal lawsuit over the planned warehouse conversion, which the city claimed had apparently skipped over an environmental review process required under the National Environmental Policy Act and violated the Administrative Procedure Act . The city confirmed last week it was in discussions with the federal government about a deal to pause the warehouse project while environmental reviews are conducted.

However, there hasn’t been any word since then about a deal being finalized. The resolution states support for the city’s legal actions and “demands Environmental Impact Statements and all information and alternatives proposed from relative federal authorities on federal immigration enforcement initiatives in Bexar County. ” Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert, who represents the area around the East Side warehouse, pushed for the resolution, which he said was “very similar” to the one commissioners passed in March.

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“It just outlines other facilities that may not have gone through the NEPA process and puts our opposition on record,” Calvert said. Larry Roberson, the civil division chief for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, said the city attorney’s office is “really great” at keeping county legal staff involved “and knowing how we can help and when we can help.

” He also confirmed with Calvert the intention would be for him to return to commissioners court before pursuing anything on the county side. Calvert told KSAT, “I can’t comment at this time” when asked if the resolution to the county actually filing something in court. Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody, the lone Republican on the commissioners court, was the lone vote against Tuesday’s resolution, as he was against the one in March.

“I think this is just pulling us into political waters that are unnecessary at this time,” Moody said. The Brooks Development Authority is also trying to fight at least one of the leases at the WatersEdge II building where the federal government had reportedly leased roughly 75,000 square feet of space for immigration-related functions, including the Office of the Principal Legal Advisor and the Executive Office for Immigration Review .

A Brooks spokeswoman confirmed the development authority’s board had authorized legal counsel to issue a formal notice of default to an entity associated with Preston Hollow Community Capital, the investor that controls the building, regarding the sublease “for federal immigration hearings and related operations. ” The spokeswoman told KSAT the EOIR was the subject of the default notice, but not the second lease for the OPLA.

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A spokesman for PHCC confirmed it had received a letter from the development authority and was considering its options. READ MORE: Bexar County DA leaves office with 2,805 cases in intake and several questions unanswered