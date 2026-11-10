Bexar County Capital Murder Charges Filed in Death of Jaime Adolfo Rodriguez

Bexar County capital murder charges against Mark Anthony Moran and Carlos Alvidrez Jr. over the September death of Jaime Adolfo Rodriguez.

Two men, Mark Anthony Moran, 39, and Carlos Alvidrez Jr., 36, are now charged with capital murder in connection with the death of Jaime Adolfo Rodriguez, whose body was dumped in southeast Bexar County in September, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar announced the charges during a Tuesday news conference.

Salazar said Moran and Alvidrez were already jailed on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping when investigators obtained the capital murder warrants. The case began on the Southeast Side, where investigators found Rodriguez, 37, dead.

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Bexar County Capital Murder Investigation Details

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says Rodriguez was found dead on Sept. 6 on a private road in the 8000 block of New Sulphur Springs Road. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide, noting a gunshot wound to the upper left chest, head lacerations and multiple broken ribs.

Investigators believe Rodriguez was lured on the evening of Sept. 5 to a home in the 500 block of Arbor Place. Salazar said Rodriguez was beaten there, ran from the home and was chased down the street by people with guns. He was then brought back, beaten again and forced into an SUV.

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Investigators believe Rodriguez was shot inside that SUV, and his body was left on New Sulphur Springs Road. The sequence described by the sheriff's office shows the killing unfolded over several hours and across more than one location, which is why detectives treated the case as a coordinated abduction.

Alleged Drug Money Motive and Custody Status

The sheriff's office believes Rodriguez had taken about $12,000 in drug money from someone, and that the killing was carried out in retribution. These findings are investigative beliefs stated by law enforcement, and the people charged have not been proven guilty in court.

Moran and Alvidrez are being held on $1 million bond, Salazar said. All five people charged in the case remain in the Bexar County jail.

Three Additional Suspects Face Aggravated Kidnapping Charges

Three other people have been arrested in the case, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. Francisco Garza was initially charged with failure to report a felony resulting in death. Investigators later upgraded his charges to aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after reviewing surveillance footage.

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Amanda Ann Garza faces a charge of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon. Matthew Doria was charged with aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Each of these charges is an allegation that will be tested through the court process.

How the Public Can Share Information

Salazar said anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000. Tips from the public are part of the continuing investigation into the death of Jaime Adolfo Rodriguez.

The sheriff's office has not announced additional arrests beyond the five named suspects in its statements about the case. Residents with details about the Arbor Place home, New Sulphur Springs Road, or the alleged drug money dispute are encouraged to call the same number.