Beware of Text Message Toll Scam Targeting Drivers

A new text message scam is preying on drivers by falsely claiming they have unpaid tolls and must pay immediately to avoid fines. The scam messages often include a warning, a dollar amount owed, and a link to a fake payment website designed to steal your personal information.

A new text message scam is targeting drivers with claims that they have unpaid tolls that they need to pay soon or they'll be fined. According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), scam texts are being sent to people across the country. These text messages claim that the recipient has unpaid tolls that need to be paid quickly to avoid the fine. These texts often include a warning about the alleged bill, which sometimes includes a dollar amount owed, and a link to pay the tolls.

However, the link is a phishing scam, and clicking it brings you to a website that wants your credit card information and other personal information, like your driver's license number. \If you haven't traveled outside of Michigan recently, it may be easy to peg a text about tolls as a scam. However, if you recently traveled to a state with toll roads, it can be trickier to determine if such a message is real. \If you receive a text claiming you have unpaid tolls, do not click the link in the message. Instead, contact the state's tolling agency to determine if the message is legitimate. Be sure that you go to the state's tolling agency website to find the phone number. Then, report the scam text by using your phone's 'report junk' option or forward it to 7726 (SPAM)





FOX4 / 🏆 289. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TEXT MESSAGE SCAM TOLL SCAM PHISHING DRIVER SAFETY CONSUMER PROTECTION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beware of unpaid toll text message scamA new text message scam is targeting drivers with claims that they have unpaid tolls that they need to pay soon or they'll be fined.

Read more »

New Text Message Toll Scam Targets DriversA new text message scam is preying on drivers with fake unpaid toll notices. The scam texts urge recipients to click a link to pay their alleged bill, but the link leads to phishing sites that steal personal information. Authorities warn against clicking the links and advise verifying the message with the state's tolling agency.

Read more »

New Text Message Toll Scam Targets iOS and Android UsersThe FBI warns of a new scam targeting mobile users with text messages claiming unpaid road tolls. These messages urge immediate payment by clicking a link that steals bank account or credit card information, potentially leading to identity theft.

Read more »

Beware of These Text Scams Making the Rounds in San Diego CountyTwo new text scams targeting San Diego residents are circulating. One mimics a parking fine from the city, while the other claims to be from FasTrak regarding a toll road violation. Learn how to spot these scams and protect yourself from becoming a victim.

Read more »

Beware of Fake Toll Payment TextsA surge in scam text messages demanding immediate toll payments has raised concerns. These messages often include a fake dollar amount and a link that leads to phishing websites designed to steal your financial and personal information. Experts advise against clicking on any links or responding to suspicious texts. Instead, verify the legitimacy of the message by contacting the official tolling agency using a trusted phone number or website.

Read more »

New Text Scam Targets Drivers with Fake EZDriveMA Toll BillsA new text scam is targeting drivers across the United States, including Massachusetts, posing as the official EZDriveMA electronic toll collection system. The scam asks drivers to pay a small fee for unpaid tolls, leading to the theft of personal and financial information.

Read more »