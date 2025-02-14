Beware of Romance Scams this Valentine's Day

Romance scams are on the rise, particularly around Valentine's Day. Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, using fake identities to create romantic connections and ultimately defraud victims. Meta is intensifying efforts to combat these scams.

Romance scams are on the rise, particularly around Valentine's Day . Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, using fake identities to create romantic connections and ultimately defraud victims. They often pose as successful individuals, like military personnel or business owners, and target potential victims through mass messages on social media platforms. Building trust gradually, they eventually request money for various reasons, such as financial emergencies or travel expenses.

Recent investigations have uncovered various romance scams across multiple platforms. One scheme involved impersonating US military personnel on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. These scammers would lure victims by feigning loneliness and seeking love, then shift conversations to private messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. They often used Nigerian phone numbers and requested wire transfers or gift cards under false pretenses. Another widespread scam involved impersonating celebrities to target users worldwide. Fraudsters infiltrated fan groups, posting misleading content to initiate conversations and then requested money via wire transfers, cryptocurrency, or gift cards, claiming it was for romantic gifts or financial assistance. A third scheme originated from Kenya, where scammers posed as dating agencies targeting individuals in Africa. They falsely advertised matchmaking services, promising introductions to wealthy men or relationships with African women. Victims were directed to messaging platforms where they were asked to pay fees for contact details.Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, is actively working to combat these scams by intensifying efforts to identify and remove fraudulent accounts. They are also educating users about the risks of romance scams and providing tips on how to protect themselves.





