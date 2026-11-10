Beware ‘natural’ hangover remedy that could lead to accidental pregnancy

Forget the hair of the dog — this popular hangover remedy could leave you with a bun in the oven.

impurities to boosting digestive health and managing cholesterol. However, experts say this panacea doesn’t actually work for any of these things. What’s worse, taking this supplement does have real health risks— including messing with the birth control thatSome people report inadvertent pregnancies as a result of taking these supplements.

The culprit is activated charcoal, sold over-the-counter in pills and powders. While people often take it before drinking to prevent hangovers,Meanwhile, research does show that charcoal blocks medications, like oral birth control pills, from getting absorbed in the digestive tract. What is activated charcoal? Activated charcoal is considered a “natural” remedy because it’s made from burned plant fibers like coconut shells, wood and rice husks.

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After burning, the charcoal is superheated to create a network of microscopic pores, which makes it “activated. ” These pores act like a sponge for toxins during medical emergencies like poisoning and overdoses. The activated charcoal binds toin the gastrointestinal tract, reducing their absorption and limiting their toxicity. Activated charcoal is sold in pill form.

It can be hard to consume because of its gritty, dry and chalky texture.on poisonings from alcohol, lye, iron, lithium, or petroleum products like gasoline. There are also a number of myths surrounding its everyday use. While some people use activated charcoal for detoxing, bloating, digestion, weight loss, hangovers, teeth whitening and clearing acne, there’sbeyond messing with your medication. It’s hard to swallow and can be accidentally inhaled, causing severe lung problems.

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It can also block gut function, causing nausea, vomiting, pain, diarrhea and constipation. Recently, in part because of how popular it’s become as a supplement, activated charcoal powder has been added to all sorts of trendy foods to give them a stark black color.

“I had a friend whose birth control failed ‘out of nowhere’ at the same time she started taking hangover pills ,” said“I mentioned that it BC. She didn’t address it, I think because she didn’t want to feel stupid, but to her credit the packaging had no warning/info and I only put it together after a vet visit myself. ”