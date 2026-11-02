Beware Boiuna Digital Release Date, Price and Cast Details

Beware Boiuna hits digital platforms on November 3 for purchase. Learn about the cast, box office performance, and Blu-ray pricing details for Mike P. Nelson's Amazon horror film.

The horror film Beware Boiuna becomes available for digital purchase on November 3. This release follows a theatrical debut that occurred on October 2. Directed by Mike P. Nelson and written by Alan B. McElroy and Tony Giglio, the movie centers on a medical team in the Amazon.

The narrative follows a group of doctors who travel deep into the rainforest for a mission. Their expedition awakens an ancient colossal serpent that threatens their lives. The story blends scientific elements with local mythology to create a unique monster thriller experience.

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Beware Boiuna Digital Distribution Plans

Beware Boiuna will be available through Electronic Sell-Thru on participating digital platforms starting tomorrow. Viewers can purchase the film on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango, Google TV, and YouTube. This digital window opens exactly one month after the theatrical release.

Physical media releases are scheduled for December 15. The Blu-ray edition, which includes a digital copy, will cost $29.99. The standard DVD version will be priced at $24.98. These formats aim to capture the home video market after the initial digital launch.

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Beware Boiuna Cast and Production Details

The film stars Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green. Logan Marshall-Green is also known for starring as Pete Calvin in the upcoming series Marshals. The production is led by director Mike P. Nelson and producers Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer.

The runtime for Beware Boiuna is 104 minutes. The project falls under the Action, Horror, and Thriller genres. It premiered at the Fantastic Fest in September before its wider release. The cast brings intense performances to the roles of the stranded medical team.

Reviews and Box Office Performance

George Bate gave Beware Boiuna a rating of six out of ten stars in a review for ScreenRant. He noted that the giant snake movie takes itself seriously. This tone distinguishes it from the campy silliness found in earlier films like Anaconda. The director aimed for a darker, more mature feel similar to Jaws.

The film holds a 58% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics. Critics cited excessive, chaotic action and a shortage of genuine thrills as drawbacks. The audience score stands at 68%. The movie grossed only $924,608 at the box office. This financial performance reflects the mixed reception from reviewers.

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Director Mike P. Nelson and Mythological Approach

Mike P. Nelson explained his vision to blend mythology and science in interviews. He sought to ground the film in reality by removing shapeshifting elements. The creature is inspired by the Titanoboa from the Paleocene era, fifty million years ago.

The director wanted to highlight the mystery of the Amazon. He noted that ninety percent of the rainforest remains unexplored. This setting allows for stories rooted in local myths. Nelson questioned whether the serpent has spiritual significance or is just a creature.

Special features for the physical release include audio commentary with Mike P. Nelson. Additional content features Making Beware Boiuna, Journey Through the Jungle: Shooting on Location, and deleted scenes. A theatrical trailer is also included. These extras provide deeper insight into the production process.

Audiences can now decide if the film is worth the purchase on November 3. The digital availability offers a new opportunity for viewers to experience the scares. The release marks a significant step for the franchise beyond theaters.