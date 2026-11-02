Beware Boiúna Home Release Dates Digital Physical Formats Details

Beware Boiúna arrives digitally on November 3, 2026, and physically on December 15, 2026. See pricing, special features, and full release details.

The horror film Beware Boiúna is preparing for its transition from theatrical distribution to home media with confirmed release windows for digital and physical formats. Digital purchase options will become available on November 3, 2026, marking the first time general consumers can acquire the film for personal libraries outside of cinema visits. This date follows the movie's initial theatrical launch on October 2, 2026, providing a clear timeline for fans who missed the initial Fantastic Fest premiere.

Digital Platform Availability and Pricing

The digital version of Beware Boiúna will be distributed through a network of participating streaming and transactional video-on-demand platforms. These authorized digital storefronts include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango, Google TV, and YouTube, ensuring broad accessibility for viewers across different ecosystems. This multi-platform approach allows audiences to choose their preferred interface for purchasing or renting the film.

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Physical media collectors have distinct options for acquiring the movie on December 15, 2026. The Blu-ray edition, which includes a digital copy of the film, is priced at $29.99. For consumers preferring the traditional DVD format, the release will be available for $24.98. Both physical editions provide tangible ownership of the title, catering to audiophiles and collectors who value disc-based media over digital licenses.

Exclusive Special Features on Physical Media

The Blu-ray and DVD releases of Beware Boiúna are not mere duplicates of the theatrical cut but offer expanded content for dedicated horror enthusiasts. The disc bonuses include several special features designed to explore the making of the movie and provide insight into its production challenges. These extras serve to deepen the viewer's understanding of the film's aesthetic and narrative construction.

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Among the special features is an audio commentary track provided by director Nelson, offering personal insights into his creative vision and directing choices. The physical media also includes a behind-the-scenes feature titled Making Beware Boiúna, which documents the production process. Additionally, viewers can watch Journey Through the Jungle: Shooting on Location, a segment that details the logistics of filming in the Amazon setting central to the plot.

Film Synopsis and Cast Ensemble Details

The official logline for Beware Boiúna describes a scenario set deep in the Amazon where a medical mission spirals into a fight for survival. The narrative centers on Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator that awakens to reclaim her domain. In this jungle environment where nature holds absolute power, the creature decides who lives and who dies, creating a high-stakes survival horror scenario.

The ensemble cast driving this narrative includes Jackson Bews, Will Close, Sergio Herrera, Mateo Moreno, and Vicente Peña. Their performances are supported by the creative direction of Nelson, who also served as the writer of the movie. Nelson collaborated on the screenplay with Tony Giglio and Alan B. McElroy, combining their efforts to craft the script that balances biological horror with human drama.

Production Team and Critical Reception Context

Production responsibilities for Beware Boiúna were shared by Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer, who served as producers. Executive producers involved in the project include Nelson, Simon Beltran Echeverri, Warren Goz, Samuel Hall, Michael Rothstein, and Juan Pablo Solano. This collaborative effort brought the film from its concept stage at Fantastic Fest to its wider theatrical release.

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Upon its initial release, the horror entry received a mixed critical reception from audiences and reviewers. The film holds a 58% Tomatometer rating and a 68% audience score, indicating a polarized response to its execution. Despite the mixed reviews, the confirmed home release dates suggest a sustained interest in the title, allowing new viewers to experience the film on their own terms.