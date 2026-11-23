A landscaper who worked for a company contracted by the city of Beverly Hills was working when he died in the collapse.

One person is dead after a crane collapsed in Beverly Hills Sunday, according to police. Officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to a crane collapse near the intersection of North Beverly Drive and Lomitas Avenue at around 1:34 p.m. Officers found a man unresponsive near the wreckage.

Paramedics attempted to revive the man. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also read Beverly Hills Crane Collapse Leaves Landscaping Worker Dead on North Beverly Drive

First responders in Beverly Hills were called to North Beverly Drive and Lomitas Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, where they found the man unresponsive near the collapsed crane, according to Beverly Hills police spokesperson Audra Alatorre. Efforts to revive the man were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash. It wasn’t immediately clear if the crane was being operated when it collapsed.

Beverly Hills Mayor Craig Corman called it a “tragic accident. ” “Our thoughts are with the family of the employee who lost his life while performing routine landscaping maintenance within the city,” Corman said. Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.

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