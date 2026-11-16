Beverly Hills High School Brawl Lawsuit Targets District Over Student Injury

A lawsuit challenges the Beverly Hills Unified School District after video shows a post-surgery student beaten in the cafeteria, alleging staff negligence and unfair suspension.

A disturbing viral video has sparked a legal challenge against the Beverly Hills Unified School District following a violent cafeteria altercation at Beverly Hills High School on March 12. The footage, obtained by the California Post, depicts a group of students swarming and pummeling a 16-year-old victim while staff members attempt to intervene. The incident has resulted in a newly filed lawsuit accusing school officials of failing to protect the teenager, who was recovering from recent surgery.

Capture of Lunchtime Violence on Video

The shocking footage reveals dozens of students gathering around a chaotic melee during the lunch period at the elite institution. The 16-year-old victim, dressed in light-colored clothing, is seen being dragged across the cafeteria floor as multiple students pile on top of him. The struggle caused chairs to be knocked over and furniture to crash, highlighting the severity of the physical confrontation. At one point, two staff members push their way into the scrum, repeatedly shouting, "Cut it out! Stop!" and "Yo, chill, chill, chill!" while an onlooker laughs and comments on the victim being subdued.

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Lawsuit Allegations and Medical Context

In a complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the plaintiff alleges that six students attacked him, with one individual head-butting and punching him before others joined in while he was on the ground. The family maintains that the teenager did not initiate the conflict and only used force to defend himself against threats that included claims of control and promises of violence. The allegations are particularly concerning because the student was recovering from emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for an injury sustained during a school soccer game. He underwent the procedure on January 24 and was hospitalized for a period following the operation.

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Staff Negligence and Response Failures

The teenager's mother notified school personnel about his medical condition and submitted a hospital letter documenting postoperative restrictions, including a five-month ban from contact sports. The lawsuit claims that staff were aware of the escalating confrontation but failed to intervene quickly enough to stop the beating. One employee assigned to lunch duty allegedly instructed the students to stop but then left the cafeteria to seek additional help after the warning was ignored. When that employee returned, the complaint states that students were still on top of the plaintiff and continuing to beat him.

Suspension and Legal Consequences

After the altercation, the teenager was escorted to the school office and taken for an emergency medical evaluation at Cedars-Sinai, where he was diagnosed with a closed head injury. Rather than receiving support, he was handed a five-day suspension for allegedly "willfully using force or violence," according to the complaint. On March 24, Dr. Ilin Magran, a school official, confirmed that the suspension was subsequently reduced to four days. The family, represented by attorney Michelle Seañez, continues to argue that the punishment was unjustified given the circumstances of self-defense against a group attack.