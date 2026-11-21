Kimmarie Johnson, who appeared on Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1998, died as a result of cardiopulmonary arrest, with ovarian cancer as an underlying cause, per her death certificate.

following what her niece described as a “heart event,” her cause of death was determined to be cardiopulmonary arrest, according to a death certificate obtained by While a heart attack—medically referred to as myocardial infarction—is the result of a blocked artery, cardiopulmonary arrest—or cardiac arrest—is when the heart stops beating and is unable to effectively pump blood to the body, according to the Johnson’s death certificate also listed an underlying cause as metastatic granulosa cell ovarian tumor with peritoneal carcinomatosis, meaning the rare type of ovarian cancer she had spread to her abdominal area, according to thein an interview published Nov. 5.

“People who came in contact with her felt nothing but positive energy. We will miss her tremendously and will continue to honor her life forever. ” Johnson graduated from Wilkinsburg High School in Pittsburgh in 1985 before studying at California University in Pennsylvania. She won the title of Miss Pennsylvania USA in 1993 and was subsequently a finalist at the Miss USA pageant.

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She later moved to New York City and then Los Angeles, where she pursued a career in modeling. While Johnson found small roles on the big screen over the years, she launched her skincare brand SkinGlow by Kimmarie in 2011 and continued to model until her death.last November alongside a picture of her son for his 22nd birthday. “I’m glad that you enjoyed a good day. ”