Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Kimmarie Johnson dies at 50 after heart aneurysm

Kimmarie Johnson, the actress and model known for her role in Beverly Hills, 90210, died Wednesday afternoon at 50 after suffering a heart event at her Los Angeles home. She was diagnosed at Cedars-Sinai Hospital with a heart aneurysm condition.

Kimmarie Johnson, the actress and model who appeared in Beverly Hills, 90210, has died at age 50. Her niece Rhonda Scott confirmed she passed away peacefully on Wednesday afternoon after her heart stopped beating.

Johnson suffered a heart event on October 27 at her home in Los Angeles. She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where doctors diagnosed her with a heart aneurysm condition. A heart aneurysm, most commonly called a thoracic aortic aneurysm or a ventricular aneurysm, is a localized balloon-like bulge or weakening in the wall of the heart muscle or the aorta. The aorta is the main artery carrying blood away from the heart.

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Beverly Hills 90210 Star Kimmarie Johnson Dies

As blood pushes against the weakened area, the wall stretches and thins. This increases the risk of a tear, known as dissection, or a full rupture. Johnson rose to fame in 1998 when she landed a role in one episode of Beverly Hills, 90210. She played the character Judy in that episode, according to reports on her career.

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She also built a career in film, starring in movies including Gang Warz, Spanish Fly, Shadow Fury, and The Summer of Massacre. In the 2000 film Dude, Where's My Car, she played the role of Jumpsuit Chick. As a model, Johnson attended red carpet events, including the celebration for Magic Mike XXL at Hutchinson Cocktails & Grill in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday, July 9, 2015. Her death was confirmed by her niece, Rhonda Scott, who spoke to TMZ.

Scott said Johnson had the heart event at her Los Angeles home and was taken to Cedars-Sinai Hospital. Doctors there diagnosed her with the heart aneurysm condition. Scott told the outlet that Johnson died peacefully Wednesday afternoon after her heart stopped beating. The news of Johnson's death has prompted remembrances of her work on television and in film.

Cardiovascular Condition Led To Johnson's Death

She was known for her brief but memorable appearance on Beverly Hills, 90210 during its run in the 1990s. Johnson's role as Judy in the popular series came in 1998, the same year she continued to pursue other acting opportunities. She later appeared in several independent and genre films. Fans and colleagues have expressed condolences online, recalling her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Her family has asked for privacy during this difficult time. Johnson was 50 years old at the time of her death. She died on a Wednesday afternoon in Los Angeles, according to her niece. The heart aneurysm condition that led to her death is a serious cardiovascular issue that can develop without warning.

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Fans Recall Entertainment Industry Contributions

It often requires monitoring and treatment to prevent life-threatening complications. Johnson's passing is the latest loss in the entertainment world this year. She will be remembered for her work on screen and her presence on red carpets.