Beverley Callard Updates Fans on Leg Cyst Diagnosis and Upcoming Radiotherapy Amid Breast Cancer Recovery

Actress Beverley Callard shares a health update on Instagram, confirming a cyst in her leg and outlining her 10-day radiotherapy schedule as she continues treatment following a breast cancer diagnosis.

Beverley Callard , the 69-year-old Coronation Street actress, has provided a health update to her Instagram followers, revealing she has been diagnosed with a cyst in her leg following concerns about a possible blood clot.

The actress, who is currently recovering after a breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year, explained that she visited the hospital after experiencing persistent pain behind her knee. After undergoing an ultrasound and a series of tests, doctors confirmed the cyst is a common condition and not a blood clot. She expressed relief at the diagnosis, noting that while she was initially panicked, she is now okay. The update also covered her upcoming radiotherapy treatment.

Callard explained that she will be undergoing 10 days of radiotherapy, scheduled as five consecutive days followed by a weekend break, then another five days. She is yet to receive a confirmed start date, but she will first undergo a body scan and treatment mapping. Importantly, she confirmed that she will be able to continue working while awaiting and during her treatment.

This medical journey follows earlier complications: after her move from England to Ireland, there was a delay in transferring her medical records, which led to concerns that she should have started radiotherapy sooner. Callard first publicly announced her breast cancer diagnosis on Ireland's RTE Late Late Show. At that time, she disclosed she was having her lymph nodes removed as a precaution to prevent the spread of cancer.

She kept her followers informed throughout, sharing that her medical records eventually arrived and that she would meet with further doctors to finalize her treatment plan. The news also includes a brief overview of breast cancer, a disease affecting over two million women worldwide annually. In the UK alone, there are more than 55,000 new cases each year, resulting in 11,500 deaths, while in the US, the figures are 266,000 new cases and 40,000 deaths.

The condition originates from a cancerous cell developing in the lining of a duct or lobule in the breast.

'Invasive' breast cancer has spread into surrounding tissue, while 'carcinoma in situ' remains confined. It most commonly affects those over 50 but can occur in younger women and, rarely, in men. Staging ranges from 1 (earliest) to 4 (spread to other body parts). Cancer cells are graded from low (slow-growing) to high (fast-growing, with a higher risk of recurrence).

The exact cause remains unclear, but it involves damage or alteration to genes in a cell, leading to uncontrolled multiplication





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