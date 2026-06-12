Beverley Callard Updates Fans on Leg Cyst and Upcoming Radiotherapy Amid Breast Cancer Treatment

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard shared an Instagram health update, revealing a diagnosis of a leg cyst after experiencing persistent pain. She also detailed her upcoming 10-day radiotherapy schedule for breast cancer, noting delays due to relocating from England to Ireland but confirming she remains able to work during treatment.

Beverley Callard , the acclaimed Coronation Street actress, shared a detailed health update with her followers on Instagram, revealing that she has been diagnosed with a cyst in her leg.

The 69-year-old star, who is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer, explained that she experienced persistent pain behind her knee, which prompted her to seek medical advice. After undergoing an ultrasound and a series of tests at St. Luke's Hospital, doctors confirmed that the pain was not caused by a blood clot but by a cyst, a condition she described as quite common.

She expressed relief at the diagnosis and provided a candid account of her visit, noting her initial panic but ultimately feeling reassured. This update comes amid her broader cancer treatment journey, which includes an upcoming radiotherapy schedule. Callard also gave insight into her radiotherapy planning, explaining that she met with a radiotherapist to discuss a 10-day course of treatment. The plan involves five consecutive days of radiotherapy, followed by a weekend break, and then another five days.

While the exact start date is pending, she mentioned that she will first undergo a body scan and mapping procedure to precisely target the treatment area. Notably, she confirmed that she is still able to work while awaiting the commencement of radiotherapy. This practical approach underscores her commitment to balancing her professional responsibilities with her health needs during a challenging period. The actress's transparency about her health struggles has been widely praised.

Earlier this year, she publicly announced her breast cancer diagnosis on Ireland's RTE Late Late Show, revealing that she had undergone surgery to remove her lymph nodes as a preventive measure. Her recent move from England to Ireland complicated the coordination of her care, as the transfer of medical records between the two countries caused a delay in starting radiotherapy.

In a previous Instagram post, she candidly shared that doctors were concerned she should have begun radiotherapy sooner, but the logistical hurdles have since been resolved. Callard's willingness to share these intimate details has helped raise awareness about breast cancer, a disease that affects over two million women globally each year and remains one of the most common cancers worldwide. Her story highlights the importance of early detection, consistent medical follow-up, and the complexities of navigating healthcare systems across borders





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Beverley Callard Breast Cancer Radiotherapy Cyst Coronation Street Health Update Lymph Nodes St. Luke's Hospital Medical Records Treatment Delay

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Beverley Callard Updates Fans on Leg Cyst Diagnosis and Upcoming Radiotherapy Amid Breast Cancer RecoveryActress Beverley Callard shares a health update on Instagram, confirming a cyst in her leg and outlining her 10-day radiotherapy schedule as she continues treatment following a breast cancer diagnosis.

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