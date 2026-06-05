Beulah Jackson Outshines John Dutton in Dutton Ranch Episode 5

Analysis of Dutton Ranch season 1, episode 5 reveals how Beulah Jackson demonstrates greater adaptability and strategic acumen compared to the stubborn John Dutton, setting up a compelling power dynamic for the remainder of the season.

The following article contains spoilers for Dutton Ranch season 1, episode 5, "Peaceful Find Peace". When it comes to Taylor Sheridan 's OG Western series, there is no replacing John Dutton .

Kevin Costner's abrupt and dramatic exit from Yellowstone doomed the rest of the show, with the remaining characters scrambling to fill the void left behind by the Montana ranch patriarch. However, despite Yellowstone's unsatisfactory ending, the franchise has continued to expand its legacy with various spinoffs, including Paramount+'s Dutton Ranch, which continues the saga of John's only daughter, Beth Dutton, and her loyal husband, Rip Wheeler.

On the heels of a devastating Montana fire, Beth and Rip head south for a fresh start in Texas and open up their titular ranch. In Rio Paloma, the couple meets the rest of the Dutton Ranch characters, including Beulah Jackson. While Beth and Rip's new outfit is small and scrappy, Beulah is the owner of the 10 Petal, a 190-year-old ranch brimming with history and prestige.

It's Beulah's pride and joy, and despite one hardship after another, she will defend it until her dying breath. It's this commitment to not only her ranch's legacy, but also to her family, that makes Beulah Jackson the mirror image of John Dutton. Despite her exhaustion, Beulah doesn't trust her suit-wearing adopted son, Joaquin, to take it over, nor her loose-cannon biological son, Rob-Will.

As Beth mentions in the Dutton Ranch premiere, John lived with a similar plight, and he died refusing to give up the reins and never finding peace. However, despite their obvious similarities, Beulah deviates from the John Dutton mold in Dutton Ranch's fifth episode, "Peaceful Find Peace". In fact, after a pivotal interaction with Beth, Beulah makes the case why she's actually a better character than the Dutton family patriarch.

Beulah Jackson Is Willing To Accept Beth's Help To Save Her Ranch (Unlike John Dutton) John Dutton's tragic flaw was his allergy to progress and his stubborn refusal to change with the times. The Yellowstone protagonist preferred seeing his ranch fail over taking Beth's business ideas, which very well may have saved not only the land, but his life.

Beulah, on the other hand, is happy not only to hear Beth out but also to hire her and implement her strategy of selling ranch-to-table, premium-certified black angus steaks exclusively to high-end retailers. As Beth points out, historically, when times were tough, Beulah does whatever she needs to in order to ensure the 10 Petal's survival, bastardizing her ranch in ways that would make John roll over in his grave.

Of course, Beth Dutton is a risky person to get into bed with, and the end of Dutton Ranch episode 5 reveals that there are ulterior, possibly dangerous, motives behind her business plan for Beulah. However, Beulah Jackson is no dummy - not only does she know not to fully trust Beth. Just like Beth has been researching her, Beulah has been looking into the Duttons, and she is well aware that Beth and Rip have secrets.

This makes them evenly matched adversaries, setting up a thrilling final four episodes of Dutton Ranch season 1. While John Dutton won most of his battles, his victories were largely due to plot armor, and when that wasn't the case, he had Beth to thank.

However, with her savvy and her survival instinct, Beulah Jackson has already proven herself to be superior to the patriarch she has officially replaced in the Yellowstone universe





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Dutton Ranch Beulah Jackson John Dutton Yellowstone Taylor Sheridan Paramount+ TV Spinoff Western Drama

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