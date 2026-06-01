Beulah Jackson: A More Compelling Character Than John III

Dutton Ranch's Beulah Jackson is a more complex and multidimensional character than John III, with a rich inner struggle and a significant threat to Beth and Rip's Texas life.

Dutton Ranch 's Beulah Jackson is a more compelling character than John III, with a multidimensional portrayal in just four episodes. She is a ruthless entrepreneur, a manipulative boss, a struggling matriarch, and a brokenhearted woman, with a complex inner struggle.

Beulah poses a significant threat to Beth and Rip's Texas life, with her ability to cross lines to preserve the legacy of 10 Petal. The Dutton couple is at a disadvantage in Rio Palma, where the police is in the Jacksons' pocket. Taylor Sheridan's Dutton Ranch is finally telling the Yellowstone story that everyone wants, with a focus on Beth and Rip's Texas narrative.

The show's creative team needs to make sure that the dynamic between the Dutton-Wheeler couple and Beulah is sustainable for a sophomore year, given the massive success of the show on Paramount+





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