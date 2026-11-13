Betty Malo Sues Remaining Mavericks Members Over Name Rights

Betty Malo files a lawsuit against Eddie Perez, Raul Malo, and Jerry Dale McFadden, claiming they cannot use the Mavericks name without Raul's estate consent.

Betty Malo initiated a legal battle on Tuesday, November 11, against three surviving members of the country group The Mavericks, seeking to stop them from using the band's iconic name. The lawsuit targets drummer Paul Deakin, keyboardist Jerry Dale McFadden, and guitarist Eddie Perez, who have been performing under the moniker The Mavericks & Friends since Raul Malo's death at the end of 2025.

Operating Agreement Dispute

The core of Betty Malo's legal argument rests on the band's original operating agreement, which explicitly states that the group could only be called The Mavericks as long as Raul was actively involved. According to the court documents obtained by news outlets, neither the Mavericks LLC nor the individual defendants have the right to use the group name unless Raul Malo is a member or Betty Malo, as the personal representative of the estate, gives her consent.

Also read Dallas Mavericks visit the Minnesota Timberwolves after Flagg's 43-point game

Betty Malo holds a significant stake in the band's financial rights, owning 35% of the interest in the LLC. She argues that the remaining members' continued use of the name without her approval is a direct violation of these contractual obligations. This stance creates a sharp conflict with the actions taken by Deakin, McFadden, and Perez, who have continued to tour and record under the band's legacy brand.

Defendants Claim Agreement Was Amended

The surviving members, through their legal representatives, contend that their actions are fully justified because they amended the operating agreement after Raul's death. They claim this amendment removed the restrictive language that required Raul's involvement for the use of the band name. Their attorneys assert that this legal maneuver grants them the authority to continue operations under the established brand identity.

Advertisement

Deakin, McFadden, and Perez have publicly stated that their goal with The Mavericks & Friends project is to honor the memory of Raul Malo while building upon the legacy he helped create. However, Betty Malo challenges the validity of this amendment in her lawsuit. She argues that the attempt to rewrite the agreement was done by terminated members who lacked the authority to do so.

Breach of Fiduciary Duties Alleged

In her filing, Betty Malo asserts that the other members breached their fiduciary duties to her as a plaintiff and stakeholder. She contends that this unauthorized rewriting of the contract vitiates her rights and jeopardizes her financial interests within the business entity. The lawsuit demands that a judge declare the remaining band members have no right to use the Mavericks name going forward.

This legal action is part of a broader dispute between the estate and the remaining group members. Betty Malo has a separate ongoing case challenging the re-registration of a trademark for recordings, live performances, and merchandise under The Mavericks name. The band had held various iterations of this trademark since 1989, creating a complex web of intellectual property rights.

Requests for Royalties and Materials

Beyond the naming rights, Betty Malo is seeking concrete financial transparency and the return of proprietary assets. She is asking the court to issue an order requiring the defendants to provide detailed royalty statements. This demand aims to ensure that she receives her fair share of earnings generated by the band's recent activities and tours.

Advertisement

Additionally, the lawsuit requests the return of all unreleased materials or photographs that utilize Raul's name, image, likeness, or voice. This provision is intended to protect the estate's control over Raul's personal brand and ensure that his image is not used in ways that contradict the wishes of his legal representative.

Historical Context of the Band

The Mavericks were formed in 1989 and signed to MCA Records two years later, establishing themselves as a prominent force in country and rock music. The group won a Grammy Award in 1996 for their song Here Comes the Rain, which reached number 22 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Their musical trajectory included a hiatus in the 2000s before reuniting in 2012.

Since their reunion, the band has continued to release music and tour, with their album The Mavericks reaching number 39 on the Billboard 200 chart. Despite their commercial success and historical significance, the internal conflict over the band's name and legacy has overshadowed their recent achievements, leaving fans and industry observers waiting for a judicial resolution.

Representatives for the surviving band members did not immediately return requests for comment on the lawsuit as of Friday, November 13. The outcome of this case will likely define the future of the Mavericks brand and set a precedent for how musical legacies are managed after the death of a founding member.